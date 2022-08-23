Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss, has decided to invest in the Sultanate of Oman: local authorities are satisfied
Financier Christopher Aleo, founder and current CEO of iSwiss, has decided to invest in Oman: he sees great potential
We are facing the Sardinia of Dubai in the 60s, an uncontaminated territory with an exponential development in the next few years, a place with incredible unexpressed potential”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oman is an Asian state located in the Arabian Peninsula. Its territories are not very popular among tourists and their level of development is not that high, especially when compared to their neighbors Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
— Aleo Christopher
In the future, however, the destiny of this country could take a turn, at least according to Christopher Aleo, who is CEO and founder of iSwiss, a Swiss deposit company. The business man, a few days ago while visiting these territories, was very impressed and struck by their beauty and, from an economic point of view, by their potential.
After a meeting of mutual satisfaction at the ministry of development and tourism, serious investments by the Aleo family will take place in this region. Christopher Aleo commented on the decision: “We are facing the Sardinia of Dubai in the 60s, an uncontaminated territory with an exponential development in the next few years, a place with incredible unexpressed potential».
The entrepreneur continues: «no loans will be requested by iSwiss, we will carry out all the operations with our own capital in addition to a pool of leading Italian / Swiss / Romanian and Emirati companies». The intentions of the Aleo family are therefore very clear: investing in Oman to help its growth and fully exploit its potential.
This intention led to great satisfaction in the local authorities who immediately expressed enthusiasm. The interventions that will tis lake place is a long list and there will be many initiatives, the first of which involves the construction of 73 extra-luxury villas in Cape Harf Ghabi. The project has not yet been made public, but it will certainly be the first driving force for the local economy. Thanks to investments such as those of the Aleo family, the entire state will be able to embark on the path of development and economic growth, thus seeing the possibility of enhancing its territories and, consequently, an improvement in living conditions of the country. These investment, beside being very profitable, will have the characteristic of being positive for the population that lives there. As mentioned above, one of the main promoters of this initiative is Christopher Aleo, founder and CEO of iSwiss.
iSwiss is a Swiss deposit company born in Lugano which, from a small company, has developed more and more over the years, establishing itself as one of the main players in world finance. Just a few months ago, Forbes Monaco magazine dedicated its famous cover to Aleo and, shortly after, it awarded iSwiss the award of the active company with the greatest development in the course of last year among those in the financial field. This reality is therefore very interesting and its future promises to be bright.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
press@euronewspress.com