ADHD Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the ADHD therapeutics market.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market size for ADHD therapeutics is expected to be worth USD 45.68 billion by 2027 from USD 29.56 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.09% from 2022 to 2027.
ADHD is cut short for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects how a person thinks, processes emotions, and responds to the environment. It occurs in young children and adolescents and can last until adulthood. ADHD is diagnosed sometimes during childhood, especially in school settings where symptoms of the condition, such as problems with behavioral control, anger issues, distractibility, and inattention, are most evident. Three types of ADHD are Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive Presentation, Predominantly Inattentive Presentation, and Combined Presentation. Adulthood can bring about ADHD. Adults with ADHD sometimes go untreated. The symptoms are relationships, at home or work, and difficulty.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global ADHD therapeutics market?
The COVID-19 pandemic of the coronavirus disease has resulted in a complete lockdown in many nations. Lockdown also led to the closure of medical facilities, which prevented parents who wanted to acquire and use behavioral management techniques for their children with ADHD from accessing mental health treatments. All the schools were closed, and classes were placed on hold. However, some of the schools did partly resume their online programs. The children are expected to spend time inside the house in lockdown. It is well known that staying inside the house during a lockdown can be tricky for kids with ADHD. During this pandemic, when such medications are unavailable, ADHD can get worse. Along with children, there is a disparately negative impact on adolescents of various mental health problems, increased emotion dysregulation, increased parent-child conflict, and prioritization of peer relationships. By considering all these factors, ADHD therapeutics have moderate growth during this pandemic time and are anticipated to grow healthily during the forecast period.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The increasing incidence of ADHD is one of the significant factors that drive the market forward. The worldwide prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children is very high. According to a 2016 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6.1 million children in the United States between the ages of 2 and 17 are projected to have ever had an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnosis. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regularly releases treatment protocols. The American Academy of Paediatrics' recommendations, which stress that behavioral techniques should be the initial line of Treatment for kids aged 4-6, are also recognized by the CDCTrusted Source. They fail to finish tasks like schoolwork, homework, or any organizing functions due to their condition.
Increasing awareness about ADHD is another factor that drives the market forward. Raising ADHD awareness improves the quality of life for people with ADHD. Everyone probably knows someone with ADHD because it is such a common diagnosis. The campaign for 2021 Awareness Month uses the hashtag #ADHDperspectives2021 to collect experiences from people who live with ADHD. In addition, scientific education and public health campaigns attempt to explain ADHD and encourage diagnosis and Treatment.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE ADHD THERAPEUTICS MARKET:
On the basis of treatment by medication, the stimulant segment has the highest market share. These drugs increase dopamine and norepinephrine, among other brain chemicals. They facilitate communication between brain nerves. Stimulants like methylphenidate and amphetamine are used most frequently to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
On the basis of treatment by psychotherapy, the behavior therapy segment has the highest market share. Behavior therapy is an effective way to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which can improve a patient's condition, self-control, and self-esteem. It works best when parents provide it to young children.
On the basis of treatment by education, the parent Management training segment has the highest market growth. This is because parents have a significant effect on a young child's behavior. Since they have the maturity to change their behavior without parental support, young children with ADHD should only undergo therapy that emphasizes training parents.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
Asia Pacific region has healthy market growth due to the large patient population, growing healthcare sector, and the availability of lower-cost ADHD medications. A pivotal Phase, three randomized, controlled studies of SDT-001, a product candidate intended to enhance measures of attention in kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, will begin in 2022, according to Akili Interactive, a prominent provider of digital medicine. Boys are diagnosed with ADHD compared to girls. Girls with ADHD may be less likely to be referred for evaluation since they frequently do not display impulsive, hyperactive, or disruptive behavior.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period owing to factors such as an increase in the number of people who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and rising healthcare expenses. ADHD is one of the most diagnosed neurobehavioral disorders of childhood in the United States. Children with ADHD lead to functional impairment and bad outcomes in academic, familial, occupational, and social situations, as well as an elevated risk for drug misuse disorders.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE ADHD THERAPEUTICS MARKET:
• Shire plc (Ireland)
• Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)
• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
• Alcobra Ltd. (Israel)
• Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)
• Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)
• Novartis AG (Switzerland)
• Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)
• Curemark, LLC. (U.S.)
