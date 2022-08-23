David Matias of Arlington, Virginia Encourages Volunteering at The Lamb Center

David Matias, of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional, who volunteers at The Lamb Center in Fairfax, Virginia.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Matias, of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional and broadcast operations specialist, who volunteers at The Lamb Center in Fairfax, Virginia. The Lamb Center is a daytime drop‐in homeless shelter for individuals who are experiencing homelessness in Fairfax, Virginia. The center provides breakfast, lunch, showers, laundry service, Bible studies, employment opportunities, housing and job counseling, AA meetings, a nurse practitioner clinic, a dental clinic, and much more. The center places the emphasis on providing a community of fellowship, support, empowerment, and learning together.

The Lamb Center receives much needed help from volunteers, which is why it is so important that people like David Matias offer their time and expertise. David has been a volunteer at The Lamb Center for over five years now and has seen first-hand how vital the center is for the local community. "It's really rewarding to see people who are experiencing homelessness come in and be able to get help," he says. "Many of them are very grateful for what we do. Whether it is serving lunch in the kitchen or helping out in the laundry room washing clothes for guests, it always feels worthwhile. It has been challenging at times, especially since the pandemic started, but I’m always impressed by the efforts of fellow volunteers and everyone involved in such a worthy cause.”

David Matias encourages others to volunteer and discusses why volunteering at The Lamb Center is a worthy cause. "The people who work there are amazing," says Matias of his experience volunteering at the center. "Whether they are fellow volunteers or some of the regular staff, everyone I have had the pleasure of working beside has been incredibly caring and goes above and beyond to make sure those needing help are comfortable and taken care of. Volunteering here has been one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had," says David Matias. "I would encourage anyone who is interested in helping out, whether they’re from Arlington, Virginia or right near Fairfax, to come down to The Lamb Center and offer their time and efforts. It is a very fulfilling experience.”

The Lamb Center is always looking for volunteers to help in a variety of ways. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the center at 703-691-3178, or visit its website at https://www.thelambcenter.org.

About David Matias

David Matias of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional with more than 20 years experience working in television. He has always been a highly valued and integral member of any broadcast operations team of which he has been a part. His wealth of experience and considerable knowledge of the industry have made him a valuable asset at any company for which he has worked. David Matias currently works as a Network Operations Center Technician for the Public Broadcasting Service located in Alexandria, Virginia. Since September 2016, he has provided operational support of the PBS distribution systems and broadcast operations located at the PBS Technology Center.

Prior to his work at PBS, David Matias worked for Discovery Communications in Sterling, Virginia as a Master Control Operator for over 11 years. In that role, Mr. Matias ensured the highest quality control of programming for Discovery Communications across a total of 77 feeds that were broadcast into 49 countries and territories. He did this through monitoring on-air content for continuity, verifying all programming scheduling was accurate, monitoring closed captioning, subtitles, and V-chip information for accuracy monitoring feeds for correct language distribution across audio tracks, and managing a plethora of other technical duties. David Matias worked as a Master Control Operator for Brooklyn Community Access Television from 2000 to 2005. In 2001, David received his Bachelor of Arts in Film Production from City University of New York-Brooklyn College.



