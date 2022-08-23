Computer Assisted Coding Market Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally

Report informed related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global computer assisted coding market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America will dominate the computer-assisted coding market. This is dominated by factors such as the number of hospitals as well as patient pools, well-developed IT infrastructure to host such systems and high adoption of technology in the region, resulting in high demand for innovative treatment technologies in the United Nations. Rising healthcare costs and high pressure to achieve better healthcare products at lower costs, availability of well-developed infrastructure and high focus on EHR, interoperability and patient care are driving the market for clinical workflow solutions in the region.

The demand for CAC systems is increasing as electronic health records (EHR) are adopted by various healthcare providers. CAC software is used by healthcare facilities in anticipation of the use of ICD-10 coding in the future. These factors are responsible for the growth of the market. The 10th edition of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) is ICD-10 issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) which lists several codes for abnormal findings, diseases, complaints, symptoms, causes. Injury and social conditions. The CAC system maintains an ICD-10 coding database that will be an important factor in increasing the adoption of CAC software in healthcare facilities worldwide.

Drivers such as faster coding results, ease of coding process, reduction in the number of coding errors, reduction in time to retrieve clinical information from documents, and standardization of healthcare expenditure by the growing population are expected to positively impact the CAC system market.

U.S. to adopt and implement systems such as electronic health records in the current health care environment to improve clinical productivity, efficiency Progressive steps taken by health care organizations such as the Medicare and Medicaid Incentive Program to use such systems will aid in data management and retrieval, faster results, and fewer errors in the billing process, thereby reducing the tedious work of administrative staff.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• CAC Software

• CAC Services

By Application:

• Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding

• Management Reporting and Analytics

• Clinical Coding Auditing

By Mode of Deployment:

• On-premises

• Web and cloud based

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Diagnostic Centers



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global computer assisted coding industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global computer assisted coding market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global computer assisted coding market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global computer assisted coding market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

3M, Optum Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dolbey nThrive Inc., Craneware Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, TruCode LLC, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

