The Global Vegan Cheese Market is expected to reach a value of 7.10 billion USD by the end of 2027.
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 The global vegan cheese market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
Vegan cheese is a non-dairy category and plant-based cheese analogs. Vegan cheeses are a wide range and soft fresh cheeses to aged and cultured hard rateable cheese like plant-based. Vegan cheese is the exclusion from all animal products. Vegan cheese can be made with components derived from proteins, fats, and milk.
Drivers:
The Vegan Cheese market increasing the growth in hotels, restaurants, and fast food outlets are characterized by products with vegan cheese and also serving food with vegan cheese as an appetizer.
Growing concerns about animal welfare
Consumers are more concerned about animal welfare because there are so many animals around the world suffering from being used for food, scientific advancement, medicine, and fashion. Increasing the appreciation, animal-friendly products are considered healthier, more hygienic, tastier, safer, environmentally friendly, and traditional by many consumers. The desire to pay for the increases in the price in higher levels of farm animal welfare and produce could be promoted by adequate information about management and householding conditions of the different farming species to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The Lack of awareness among most consumers about the harmful effects of meat products. Eating meat is bad for you it increases the risk of colon or rectum cancer. Eating meat increases your cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and risk of heart disease and stroke. It is because meat contains harmful saturated fats, and animal protein it can hold the market.
Browse full Report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/vegan-cheese-market
Latest Industry Development:
Burger King, one of the largest fast-food chains in the United States, introduced a meatless version of its signature burger. Burger King partnered with Impossible Food, a vegan start-up to deliver the new burger. The vegan start-up has also partnered with White Castle and Red Robin. Additionally, Impossible Food is expected to launch its line of vegan products in supermarkets this year.
The Canadian manufacturer and distributor of plant-based food products will be acquired by the Japanese company Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. In a statement, the companies say the $ 405 million acquisition "should help increase Daiya's presence in North America and beyond, while creating a global factory-based platform."
Segmentation Analysis
Vegan Cheese Market - By Source
• Soy Milk
• Almond Milk
• Coconut Milk
• Rice Milk
Based on the source: The Almond Milk segment was recorded as the largest market share in the vegan cheese market in 2022and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the increasing the high disposable income and growth in functional food and high concentrated protein.
Vegan Cheese Market - By Application
• Snacks
• Dips & Sauces
• Bakery & Confectioner
Based on the Application: Snacks is the segment that holds the largest market share in the vegan cheese market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Snacks are evolving to cater to changing demand as empowered consumers increasingly seek tasty, nutritional, and sustainable foods to fuel their for present lifestyles to drive the market growth.
Vegan Cheese Market - By Product Type
• Mozzarella
• Parmesan
• Cheddar
• Cream Cheese
Based on the product type: Mozzarella is the segment that held the largest market share in the vegan cheese market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Mozzarella is widely used in Italian dishes, Pizzas, croquettes, and Caprese salad, and is available in slices and cubes to drive market growth.
Request for Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/vegan-cheese-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the vegan cheese market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of vegan cheese and the increase the spending on health products, and awareness regarding the medicinal benefits of plant-based dairy products are expected to driving the region’s market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the vegan cheese market.
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience in various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.
Brian Miller
