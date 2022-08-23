With Her First Suicide Attempt at Eleven, 21 Year-Old Woman Writes Book Detailing What Could’ve Helped Her

"Just Kill Yourself! and Other Ways NOT to Navigate Conversations About Suicide" Brianna Valentine, author of "Just Kill Yourself! and Other Ways NOT to Navigate Conversations About Suicide"

She Offers Readers Tips to Support Someone in Their Life Who is Suicidal, Especially When Therapy Isn’t an Option

It’s time to clear some space for [suicidal people] who want to get better on their own terms.” — Brianna Valentine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most important pieces of the global conversation about suicide prevention are often spoken over: the people we are trying to save. Most conversations about suicide center around professionals and people who are already recovered or well on their way to recovery. The mental health movement on social media has been wonderful for many, encouraging people who never thought it possible to go to therapy. However, the suicide rates have slowly increased over the past decade, suggesting that our current efforts aren’t quite reaching everyone. First-time author, Brianna Valentine, knows this all too well.

“Therapy is so inaccessible for so many people, for so many reasons, and my struggles with my mental health and [suicide] will not wait for therapy,” Valentine says. “We need to start having conversations about how to better support someone who is struggling with [suicidal thoughts] until we can get them to a therapist - until they can get to a professional.”

Brianna made her first suicide attempt at eleven years old. Even though she reached out for help multiple times, she was met with shame and dismissal. In addition to mental health not being taken seriously, her family lived in poverty and did not have a penny to spare, especially for something like mental healthcare. With mental health awareness becoming mainstream in recent years, Valentine felt safe opening up to her friends and family again. However, she quickly realized that seeking support from these people might be doing more harm than good. Upon recognizing that most of the people she confided in simply don’t understand how harmful their misconceptions about her struggle were, she knew she had to make a change.

There are so many reasons that people lose their lives to suicide, but many suicidal thoughts stem from feelings of hoplesssness. It is clear that something is missing from the efforts currently being made to reduce the suicide rates. Brianna wants to help people who are suicidal feel sufficiently supported and loved on their journey to healing, in an effort to help them experience hope. In her book, readers are presented with an uncensored look into what it’s like to struggle with suicidal thoughts when therapy, a crucial step in the healing process for many, is not something that is available.

"Just Kill Yourself!: and Other Ways NOT to Navigate Conversations About Suicide" provides every reader the tools necessary to be an effective support system for someone who is suicidal before, during, and after therapy. Readers gain a new insight into the danger that presents itself when someone who is suicidal doesn’t have access to professional help, and the means to facilitate conversations that increase the likelihood of everyone involved feeling heard and respected. The book encourages more conversations about suicide that will directly benefit those who actively struggle with suicidal thoughts. Implementing these tools will help someone who is suicidal feel more comfortable being vulnerable with the reader, ultimately increasing communication between loved ones and saving thousands of lives.