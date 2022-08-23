Battery Packaging Market is expected to reach the value of 62.04 billion USD by the end of 2027.
Battery Packaging Market Growth, Size and Forecast 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Battery Packaging Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 62.04 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.8% along the forecast period of 2022 - 2027.
A Battery Packaging is a set of any number of individual battery cells or identical batteries. The battery packaging is configured in a parallel, series, or a mixture of both to deliver desired power density, capacity, or voltage. The battery packaging is used in radio control hobby toys, reference to cordless tools, and battery electric vehicles. The battery packing uses various materials and methods such as shrink wrap battery packs using heat shrink tubing to contain the cells, Taped battery packs are packed together using tape.
Drivers:
The Battery Packaging market is expected to grow on the consumer electronics industry growth and growing industrialization, and also increasing the automotive and consumer electronics industry to drive the market growth.
Increasing the automobile sector
The automotive industry is rising with increasing production and sales and this will drive the market growth. The automobile industry growing with new product developments of many parts, and technological upgrades that are significantly benefiting the automobile industry growth.
Restraints:
The firm factors hamper the development of the battery packaging industry, involving the growing integration of batteries in electronic products. The high cost of sustainable technologies is restraining the battery packaging market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Battery Packaging Market - By Battery:
• Lithium-Ion battery
• Lead-Acid battery
Based on the battery: The Lithium Ion battery segment was recorded as the largest market share in the battery packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery composed of cells. The lithium-ion battery is used in many products such as wireless headphones, small and large appliances, toys, and electronics. The segment is expected to increase the usage of lithium-ion batteries in numerous applications and rising the growth of transportation and automotive industries to drive the market growth.
Battery Packaging Market - By Packaging:
• Cell & Pack Packaging
• Transport packaging
Based on the packaging: Cell & pack Packaging held the largest share in the battery packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cell-to-pack approach integrated battery cells directly into the pack without the intermediate steps of modules.
Battery Packaging Market - By Casing:
• Cylindrical
• Prismatic
• Pouch
Based on the casing: The cylindrical held the largest share market in the battery packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cylindrical casing is one of the most commonly used types of the casing for lithium-ion batteries and therefore extremely important in the battery packaging market.
Battery Packaging Market - By Material:
• Metal
• Plastic
• Cardboard
Based on the material: The Cardboard segment held the largest share market in the battery packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cardboard material is sustainable, cost-effective, and offers robust structural strength to the package to drive market growth.
Battery Packaging Market - By Type:
• Corrugated
• Blister
• Others
Based on the type: The Corrugated segment held the largest share market in the battery packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The corrugated is made from a combination of two sheets of paper called linear glued to a corrugated inner medium called fluting is expected to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the battery packaging market and it is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the high availability of the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of battery packaging and the increasing use of batteries in the booming automotive sector in the region. China and India is the largest market supporting the growth of the battery packaging market. There has been a rapid growth in the battery packaging market, driving the region’s market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the battery packaging market.
Latest Industry Development:
UPS also opened a shipping center in June 2018 in Texas. It plans to improve efficiency and connectivity across the UPS hub and network.
In November 2020, US-based United Parcel Service which deals with battery packaging and shipping service, opened its new package sorting and delivery hub in Canada. The battery packaging market in the forecast period.
.UPS constructed a distribution center in January 2017 that helped the organization to expand its operations and smoother shipments.
