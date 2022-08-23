Wireless Audio Device Market To See Huge Growth In Terms Of Demand And Revenue Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for wireless audio devices from the commercial sectors and rising technological the production of innovation devices are driving the market.

Market Size – USD 49.29 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends –Growing preferences among consumers for portable devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wireless Audio Devices Market is expected to reach USD 194.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wireless audio devices from the commercial sectors and rising technological advancement for the production of innovation devices. Increasing investments in the R&D by the OEMs for the production of advanced devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the market, as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials as well as the finished product. The present condition can be a great opportunity for local manufacturers if they can efficiently cater to the growing demand. However, the scarcity of raw materials is still a major restraining factor in the market. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product.

Key companies operating in the Wireless Audio Devices market include:

Harman International Industries, Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg, DEI Holdings, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Sonos, Inc., and VIZIO, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The increasing flexibility, improved audio quality, better battery life, and lightweight feature of the wireless speaker systems have resulted in the increased demand for the product.

The Bluetooth accounted for the largest market share of the wireless Audio devices Market in 2019. In comparison to other wireless audio transmission technologies, Bluetooth consumes less power. In order to increase the adoption of Bluetooth, key smartphone manufacturers are planning to include Bluetooth 5.0 technology in smartphones.

The commercial sector has a wide usage of wireless audio devices due to the growing demand for wireless infotainment devices.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban middle-class population in countries such as China, Japan, and India and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wireless Audio Devices Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Sound Bars

Speaker systems

Other Products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Airplay

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Consumer

Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

