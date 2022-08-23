NA and Gov't hold joint conference on legislation programme

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Standing Committee of the National Assembly (NA) and the Government yesterday led a meeting to review the implementation of the national legislation programme.

Co-chairs of the event were NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Vice NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Phạm Bình Minh.

Officials from ministries, sectors, Government agencies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) reported on the implementation of tasks under the NA Standing Committee’s Plan No 81/KH-UBTVQH15, which carries out the Politburo’s Conclusion No 19-KL/TW on the direction for the 15th NA’s legislation programme.

Discussing the implementation of Plan No 81 on legislation, ministries, departments, and State agencies gave high regard to the NA’s innovation and its units, highlighting their proactive actions and management in the law-making programme.

To improve the quality of draft laws, opinions have also been collected from the people and businesses, especially those directly affected by these proposals, as well as experts and scientists at all stages of the law-making process.

In nearly 10 months of implementation, half of the legislative tasks have been completed, despite multiple difficulties in post-pandemic recovery.

Taking into consideration the significant workload of Plan No 81 - which includes challenging tasks, such as a comprehensive amendment of the Law on Land - it is required that the NA Standing Committee continue to give directions, have specific measures, and focus all resources to ensure progress and quality.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Huệ said that this is the first time a legislation direction for the entire NA tenure was introduced.

The programme was built with a five-year vision, aiming to ensure cohesion and comprehensiveness, and will allow room for many more proactive actions than the usual annual programme.

Of the total 137 tasks assigned, 68 have been completed on time before June 30 this year, accounting for 49.6 per cent of the total plan.

Huệ said: “This is a very commendable result, demonstrating the effort, responsibility, stringent and comprehensive implementation from the entire political system, the legislative, executive, judicial units, the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, as well as socio-political organisations and businesses.”

The NA Chairman also recognised practical innovations of NA units, like the flexible organisation of meetings in the hybrid formats, conducting extraordinary sessions to promptly review and address crucial issues, amending several laws to ease the burden on production and business activities, promulgating fiscal and monetary policies for socio-economic recovery and development.

He said: “We need to continue the mechanism of early and remote coordination, having a responsible community that listen to each other, to the people and to businesses.

“If we continue in this manner, no matter how difficult are the legislative proposals, we can realise them with high consensus.”

The top legislator requested progress and quality of the remaining tasks be guaranteed, noting there are not only 137 legislative tasks as specified in Plan No 81, but the parties concerned need to proactively propose other necessary and urgent duties to meet demand in reality.

Huệ also called for continued reforms of the lawmaking process and, in particular, thorough implementation of the Party Central Committee’s directions, in order to build rules and mechanisms for fighting corruption, preventing group interests in the lawmaking process. — VNS