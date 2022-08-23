Submit Release
Vietnamese, Lao justice ministries work to raise cooperation efficiency

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hà Nội on Monday, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.

The collaboration will focus on information-technology application and the exchange of experience online.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Justice stands ready to support its Lao counterpart in institutional perfection, Long affirmed.

The Lao Ministry of Justice will continue to send students to Việt Nam, and actively work with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to dispatch its officials to Việt Nam for training programmes.

The two ministries consented to intensify collaboration to handle nationality cases relating to Vietnamese and Lao citizens.

Regarding Việt Nam’s official development assistance (ODA) to the Lao Judicial Academy, they agreed to coordinate closely to conclude the project in December, meeting the Lao side’s demand for personnel training.

This is the first official visit to Việt Nam by the Lao Minister of Justice since he took office in April 2021. — VNS

