PHILIPPINES, August 23 - Press Release

August 23, 2022 Tulfo blasts prevalence of networking scam, urges DTI to step up efforts to protect consumers Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has bewailed the prevalence of fraudulent pyramid schemes disguising themselves as legitimate MLM (multi-level marketing) companies that victimize defenseless consumers who often sought for his help. Tulfo, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, urged the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) to stop deflecting the issue and start coordinating with appropriate regulating agencies to ensure that its mandate of protecting consumers is fulfilled. "Nakakabahala na dumarami pa din itong so-called multilevel marketing companies who have been duping innocent Filipino people by promising them with big bucks and good future, and until now the issues remain unacted upon because DTI is saying that they don't have jurisdiction over such concerns," he said. "DTI should find a way to address these consumer concerns. Kapag mayroong nagreklamo sa kanila, hindi nila pwedeng sabihin na wala kaming magagawa because they have a duty to the Filipino consumers. "The department can always coordinate with regulating agencies to ensure that consumer concerns are properly acted upon. If they need help with legislation since they have limited powers, the Congress is here as well to help them so they could fulfill their mandate," he added. During the virtual organizational meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship on Monday, August 22, Tulfo cited numerous reports of scams reported to him by victims of businesses claiming to be part of MLM and networking companies. If needed, Tulfo stressed that DTI can also coordinate with law enforcement. "Aside from the regulating agencies, andiyan din ang NBI at PNP. Siguro po pwede kayong makipagtulungan din sa kanila kung kinakailangan para mapigilan itong ginagawang pang-i-scam ng mga nagpapanggap na multilevel companies sa mga kawawang consumers." Senator Idol likewise expressed concern over recidivists who are putting up a new company after a different name just after they victimized people before with their evil schemes. "Anong guarantee mayroon ang kababayan natin na itong recidivists o mga mandarambong na paulit-ulit na nangloloko using one name after another ay di na psila maloloko uli?" he asked. "The Securities and Exchange Commission should intensify its efforts in filtering and crosschecking these companies by ensuring that proper mechanisms are in place," he said. Idol Raffy, hinimok ang DTI na protektahan ang consumers laban sa networking scam Nabahala si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa patuloy na pagdami ng mga pyramid schemes na nagpapanggap na mga lehitimong multi-level marketing (MLM) companies na bumibiktima sa mga consumers. Sabi ni Tulfo, na Vice Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, ang Department of Trade Industry (DTI) ay dapat nakikipagugnayan sa kaukulang regulating agencies para magampanan ang resposibilidad nito na protektahan ang mga consumers. "Nakakabahala na dumarami pa din itong so-called multilevel marketing companies who have been duping innocent Filipino people by promising them with big bucks and good future, and until now the issues remain unacted upon because DTI is saying that they don't have jurisdiction over such concerns," saad ni Idol. "DTI should find a way to address these consumer concerns. Kapag mayroong nagreklamo sa kanila, hindi nila pwedeng sabihin na wala kaming magagawa because they have a duty to the Filipino consumers. "The department can always coordinate with regulating agencies to ensure that consumer concerns are properly acted upon. If they need help with legislation since they have limited powers, the Congress is here as well to help them so they could fulfill their mandate," dagdag niya. Sa virtual organizational meeting ng Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship noong Lunes, Agosto 22, sinabi ni Tulfo na marami ng mga lumapit sa kanya para humingi ng tulong dahil nabiktima sila ng mga scammers na diumano'y parte ng MLM companies. Kung kinakailangan, iginiit ni Tulfo na maaari ding makipag-ugnayan ang DTI sa awtoridad. "Aside from the regulating agencies, andiyan din ang NBI at PNP. Siguro po pwede kayong makipagtulungan din sa kanila kung kinakailangan para mapigilan itong ginagawang pang-i-scam ng mga nagpapanggap na multilevel companies sa mga kawawang consumers," aniya Tulfo. Nabahala din ang Senador sa mga recidivists na nagtatayo ng bagong kumpanya matapos na maipasara dahil nangloko ng tao. "Anong guarantee mayroon ang kababayan natin na itong recidivists o mga mandarambong na paulit-ulit na nangloloko using one name after another ay di na psila maloloko uli?" tanong niya. "The Securities and Exchange Commission should intensify its efforts in filtering and crosschecking these companies by ensuring that proper mechanisms are in place," dagdag ng Senador.