PM affirms support for Việt Nam-Laos judicial cooperation

VIETNAM, August 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has affirmed his support for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Justice, saying Việt Nam stands ready to assist the neighbouring country in legal and judicial matters.

In a reception for Lao Justice Minister Phayvy Siboualypha in Hà Nội late Monday, the PM pledged to step up cooperation in personnel training and the exchange of experience in perfecting institutions and building a rule-of-law socialist State.

The leader spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between the two justice ministries and expressed his belief that they would successfully organise the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the legal and judicial collaboration and the fifth expanded judicial conference for Vietnamese and Lao provinces sharing the borderline.

The bilateral legal and judicial cooperation over the past 40 years had significantly contributed to legal perfection in each country towards legal reform of the two ministries and the two Parties, States and Governments, he continued.

The PM suggested the two sides coordinate closely to deal with common issues relating to the nationalities of their border residents and continue to support each other at multilateral and regional legal forums.

Phayvy Siboualypha affirmed that Laos wished to preserve and promote the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their excellent, timely and practical support to Laos, covering the legal and judicial sector, and promised to implement instructions and agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries accordingly. — VNS