Cambodian leaders to promote good relations with Việt Nam

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian leaders pledged to work with Việt Nam to preserve and promote the fine neighbourliness between the two countries while receiving a Vietnamese senior Party official in Phnom Penh on Monday.

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister Hun Sen, CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin, and CPP Vice President and President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum met with Lê Hoài Trung, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

Trung conveyed regards and wishes from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other Vietnamese leaders to the Cambodian hosts and congratulated Cambodia on its remarkable achievements, expressing his hope that the country will successfully organise its general election in 2023.

Việt Nam always attached importance to solidarity, cooperation and mutual support between the two Parties and countries, viewing it as an objective rule and a leading factor to stability and development in each nation, he noted.

The official emphasised the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s policy on enhancing bilateral ties, under which the relationship between the two Parties serves as the political direction.

Trung suggested the Cambodian leaders further support people of Vietnamese origin in the country and coordinate to build a shared border of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The host leaders congratulated the Vietnamese people on their achievements, especially in the fight against COVID-19, socio-economic recovery and development, and raising Việt Nam’s position internationally.

They expressed their hope that under the leadership of the CPV, led by Party General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam would reap greater attainments.

The leaders also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their solidarity and support for Cambodia through different periods, including the struggle against the genocidal regime.

On the same day, the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held talks with its Cambodian counterpart, during which the two sides briefed each other on the situation of each Party and country.

The participants also exchanged views on the regional and international situation and other issues of shared concern.

While in Cambodia, Trung is scheduled to meet with CPP Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and head of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Men Sam An, who is also President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association.

He will also visit the Vietnamese Embassy and several Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia. — VNS