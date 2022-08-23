World-Class Keynote Speakers, Top-Rated Sessions, and Dynamic Workshops at the ISSA-LA Summit XII (Sept. 20-22)
Hear from current and former intelligence, regulatory, and law enforcement leaders from DOJ, FDIC, FBI, DHS, and the US Secret Service.
ISSA-LA summits are the PREMIER Information Systems Security events in SoCal. This year, we have attracted many world-renowned experts from various sectors.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, US, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ISSA-LA's 12th Annual Information Security Summit has world-class speakers, top-rated sessions, and dynamic workshops at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA Honor Roll and Distinguished Fellow
The Summit XII Keynote Speaker Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., is an award-winning global threats and privacy expert, professor, international TV commentator, former regional counsel of a Fortune 10 company, and the founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com. Keynote speakers also include the five-time tech CEO and technology industry veteran J. Cleve Adams, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (which is now Forcepoint) and the globally recognized Physical Penetration Specialist Deviant Ollam, Director of Education for the Red Team Alliance, who will captivate you with his stories of social engineering and physical penetration testing.
You will experience the best content, best networking, and best venue of the year!
The line-up also includes, among others, a unique blend of distinguished senior leaders from the Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Regulatory, and Academic Sectors including:
Louis Bladel, EY Managing Director; former Chief, FBI’s Counterespionage Section
Carol Alexis Chen, Partner & Trial Lawyer at Winston & Strawn; Award-Winning Former Career Prosecutor, DOJ
Ross Delston, Expert Witness, Attorney; Former FDIC Assistant General Counsel
Michael Sohn, FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) – Cyber Division Liaison to National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance (NCFTA) in Los Angeles
Marc Beaart, Director of Fraud & Corruption at Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office
Eddy Wang, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles, DHS
Ron Williams, CEO at Talon Companies; Award-Winning Former U.S. Secret Service Agent
Arlene Yetnikoff, CISO at California Institute of Technology (CALTECH)
Additionally, keynote speakers for the ISSA Summit XII CISO Forum includes California’s first CISO Mark Weatherford and US Marine Corps Veteran M.K. Palmore. Weatherford, CSO at AlertEnterprise, is also the Strategy Officer and a Board Member with the National Cybersecurity Center and the former DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity. Palmore, Director at Google’s Office of the CISO, is the former Field CSO (Americas) at Palo Alto Networks and a former Cybersecurity Branch Head for the FBI in San Francisco.
There will also be one and two-day training classes and workshops by world-renowned experts and industry leaders in security and privacy at this year’s ISSA-LA Security Summit XII. Improve your Wireshark skills, learn how to build defense by deception, learn how to build Threat-Informed Emulation Plans, educate yourself on world privacy frameworks, and get advice on the biggest challenges for a CISO.
Various sponsorship types are available to help companies connect with hundreds of potential new clients.
About the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA):
The Information Systems Security Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. It provides educational forums, publications and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members. The primary goal of ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure availability, integrity, and confidentiality of information resources. For more information or to register for Summit XII, please visit: http://www.issala.org/. Join the movement today!
Katie Curran
ISSA Los Angeles
+1 213-536-1414
marketing.director@issa-la.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn