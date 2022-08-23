Location Analytics Market to reach $43.57 Billion in 2028 : Ready to Experience Exponential Growth | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of spatial data and analytics and rising use of social networks for customer engagement are some key factors driving global market

Market Size – USD 14.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for geographical predictive analytics ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Location Analytics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Location Analytics Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Location Analytics Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Location Analytics Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Location Analytics Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global location analytics market revenue growth is expected to be driven significantly by increasing application of spatial data and analytics across various industries.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Location Analytics market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Location Analytics market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of location analytics solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indoor segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of smartphones with technologically advanced location-based services.

The sales & marketing optimization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of location analytics to optimize marketing and sales by executing different marketing and advertisement activities based on location data.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to implementation of location analytics in the transportation and logistics industry for simplifying supply chain operations and decreasing operational uncertainty by effective decision-making.

Factors such as increasing industry requirements for location-based solutions and rising funding and support from governments in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, and Galigeo

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Location Analytics Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Location Analytics Market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Type

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor

Outdoor

Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Application

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Location Selection and Optimization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Location Analytics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Location Analytics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Location Analytics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Location Analytics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Location Analytics Market Size Worth USD 43.57 Billion in 2028