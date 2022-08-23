Managed DNS Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | GoDaddy Inc, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of distributed denial of service attacks is a significant factor driving global managed DNS service market growth

Market Size – USD 388.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Proliferation of Internet and need for faster page loading ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global managed DNS service market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks.

Increasing incidence of distributed denial of service attacks is a significant factor driving global managed DNS service market growth

A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app.

The major companies studied in the report are:

GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS

The investigation also explains the challenges faced by companies existing in the industry and how the reader can avoid them to capitalize on the opportunities present in the same space. The study offers a detailed scrutiny of key market aspects and latest market trends and industry-wide market segmentation. Managed DNS Service Market size has been calculated in terms of value and volume during the forecast years.

They also focus on the presence of prominent Managed DNS Service industry players in regional markets and the strategies adopted by them to yield sustainable growth in the forecast years. The primary aim of this study is to offer a bird’s eye view of the market dynamics, assessment of historical data, trends observed, current market value and volume, Porter’s five forces analysis, examination of the upstream and downstream industries, latest technological developments, cost analysis, and the regulatory framework effective in the sector by relying on robust research methodologies.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

The study provides a wide-ranging investigation on the Managed DNS Service market in the leading regions. With the analysis of the global Managed DNS Service market, the analysts attempt to highlight the growth prospects that market players are attempting to dominate different regional markets. Our team accurately predicts the market share, CAGR, production capacity, rate of consumption, cost, revenue, and other critical aspect that will influence the rise of regional markets studied in this report.

The global market has been categorized in this report as:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

Key Point Summary of the Managed DNS Service Market Report : –

In December 2019, NameSilo Technologies Corporation, which is a firm offering domain registration service, made an announcement about the signing of a partnership agreement with NuSEC to provide domain name resolution service for resolving customer's DNS requests via a global network of redundant DNS servers to provide a smarter, safer, and faster Internet experience.

Secondary severs are primarily used to offer redundancy in the event of a primary server going down and in absence of a secondary sever, the failure of a primary server would render a website unavailable through its human-understandable domain name. Also, a secondary server is beneficial in distributing the load between primary and secondary servers.

In large retail enterprises, presence of several retail shop translates to countless requests to web servers, thereby driving demand for managed DNS service for traffic handling and to enable faster loading of webpages, irrespective of customers’ current location. Managed DNS service for large retail companies can manage vast traffic flow and offers excellent security.

Managed DNS service market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020, attributed to a growing number of SMEs using managed DNS services for their website. In addition, growth of retail, banking and financial services, and IT and telecommunications sectors in spurring market growth in the region.

About Emergen Research

Managed DNS Service Market Size Worth USD 1,384.5 Million in 2028