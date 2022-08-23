App Analytics Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of $3,798 million by 2025

App Analytics Industry

The software segment dominated the overall app analytics market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global app analytics market was pegged at $920 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $3.79 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in the trend of using mobile-based advertising by enterprises and growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices fuel the growth of the global app analytics market. On the other hand, increasing inclination toward personalized and customer-focused marketing have supplemented the growth yet more.

On the other hand, availability of open source alternatives and concerns about data privacy in mobile apps impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in focus on higher ROI and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and bring-your-own-apps (BYOA) trend are projected to pave the way for numerous opportunities in the industry.

The global app analytics market is analyzed across component, type, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the mobile app analytics segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period,

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2025. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2017, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would garner the fastest CAGR of 24.1% by 2025. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global app analytics market report include Appsee, IBM Corporation, Adobe, Countly, Mixpanel, Appdynamics, Clevertap, App Annie, Localytics, and Appsflyer. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in the trend of mobile-based advertising, which impacted the global app analytics market positively.

• This trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since there’s been a steep increase in smartphone penetration across the world.

