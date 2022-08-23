Video Content Analytics Market to Reach USD 19.37 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR of 18.7% - Emergen Research
Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Video Content Analytics Market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Video Content Analytics market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
Video content analytics finds application in various sectors to analyze, process, and categorize objects and activities captured. The process transforms audio and images into meaningful data. It serves various purposes, and has gained traction in recent years and is used in manufacturing companies, transport facilities and logistics operations.
The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Video Content Analytics market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.
The global Video Content Analytics market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.
Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:
Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.
The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Video Content Analytics market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global video content analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Services
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud
On-Premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
People/Crowd Counting
Facial Recognition
Traffic Monitoring
Others
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Critical Infrastructure
BFSI
City Surveillance
Defense and Border Security
Hospitality and Entertainment
Education
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Traffic Management
Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)
Major Geographies Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Video Content Analytics market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.
