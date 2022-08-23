Constipation Treatment Market Demand, Trends, Regional Outlook With Forecast 2020-2027

Increase in demand for growth of Constipation treatment market in coming years and the upcoming challenges require better treatments and solutions

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as increasing expenditure on research and development activities for the development of innovative drugs, development of healthcare infrastructure, growth in elderly and elderly population, sedentary lifestyle, changing dietary habits and insufficient consumption of fast food are frequently contributing factors. Increase in demand for growth of Constipation treatment market in coming years.

With increasing complexity in the healthcare sector, the upcoming challenges require better treatments and solutions. Presence of healthcare professionals with optimal knowledge and skills, high prevalence of IBS, chronic constipation and development of latest drugs and treatment procedures and advancements related to gastrological mechanisms have revolutionized the growth of constipation treatment market. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic, recurrent gastrointestinal tract disorder that affects between 7%-18% of the population worldwide. The treatment of IBS is currently a multifaceted approach, as direct single approach therapy has so far not been effective.

Constipation is a common disorder that everyone experiences and is seen in 8% to 32.5% of the population worldwide. Increasing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle, and changing dietary habits are expected to increase the worldwide demand for constipation treatment in the near future due to untapped market in developed and emerging economies and thereby create a lucrative market especially in developing economies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Therapeutics:

• Laxatives

• Chloride channel activators

• Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

• GC-C Agonists

• 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

By Disease Type:

• Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)

• Opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

• Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global constipation treatment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global constipation treatment market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global constipation treatment market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global constipation treatment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

