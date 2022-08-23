There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,794 in the last 365 days.
De-escalation in Northern Syria
August 23, 2022, 04:24 GMT
The United States is deeply concerned about recent attacks along Syria’s northern border and urges all parties to maintain ceasefire lines. We deplore the civilian casualties in Al-Bab, Hasakah, and elsewhere. We remain committed to our efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.
