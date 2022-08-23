Global Wheelchair Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the global market size for wheelchairs is anticipated to grow to USD 6,600 million by 2027 from USD 4,155.31 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global wheelchair market?
Covid-19 had a negative impact on the wheelchair market at the beginning. This is due to supply chain problems and strict lockdowns. Wheelchair operations are stopped due to strict rules and regulations—a rise in the number of elderly persons being admitted to hospitals as a result of COVID-19 infection. However, throughout the pandemic, demand for wheelchairs gradually rose. Electric wheelchair sales are expected to rebound from the pandemic's effects and continue to expand over the following years.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Rising paralysis patients are one of the factors driving the market forward. Paralysis is the loss of muscle activity in a specific body area. It occurs when there is a problem with the communication between your brain and muscles. As a result, damage to the brain and sports injuries can result in paralysis; a wheelchair allows those people with movement constraints to move around. Paralysis is significantly more common. According to the survey, paralysis is a central nervous system illness that makes it difficult or impossible to move the upper or lower extremities. The study found that 5,357,970 persons, or about 1.7 percent of the country's population, reported paralysis.
The increasing older population also drives the market forward. Disability of the aged may result from osteoporosis, arthritis, or a loss of vitality. Simple tasks like getting in and out of bed or moving around become quite challenging, even with assistance. Elderly people frequently have accidents in bathrooms when they trip over wet floors. Using an electric type of chair can help to avoid these kinds of accidents and make using the restroom a very safe experience. The elderly can feel secure, liberated, confident, and comfortable on these chairs.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CANNABIDIOL MARKET:
Based on the product, the electric wheelchairs segment was the leader in 2021, which makes it simpler for persons unable to push a manual wheelchair to use a motorized one. Most versions of electric chairs have four or six wheels, and some chairs may be folded. However, for consumers who have trouble mounting stairs due to mobility, the Swiss business Scewo wants to produce a motorized wheelchair in 2022. In addition, because of a collaboration between wheelchair maker Permobil and the artificial intelligence wearable business MobvoThe, power assists SmartDrive PushTracker E3 and health tracking software with Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 smartwatch are now available to manual wheelchair users.
Based on the category, the majority of the share was accounted for by the adult segment in 2021. The average person is living longer. In Britain, it's estimated that over 400,000 individuals over 60 need wheelchairs, and 14% of adults over 65 are unable to walk down a road without help. 2.7% of the adult population in the United States, or 5.5 million people, use wheelchairs for mobility. A wheelchair is four times more likely to be used by adults over 65.
Based on the application, the rehabilitation centers segment was the leading segment among all in 2021. Wheelchairs of many kinds, including manual and electric wheelchairs, are needed by numerous disabled persons and children at facilities to get around. Wheelchairs are also used to promote mobility and to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries and walking difficulties.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America held the highest share in the global market in 2021 due to the increase in the older population and spinal injuries. In the USA, there were 2.8 million wheelchair users 15 years and older and 121,000 wheelchair users under 15 years of age. U.S. and Canadian countries dominate the market in North America. This means a total of over 2.8 million U.S. per the U.S. census in 2002. In the United States, an estimated 17,000 new spinal cord injuries occur annually. This drastic number results in an increase in the use of wheelchairs in this region.
Europe region has the second position in the market due to growing advanced products and increasing older population. The Smart Chair 3 foldable wheelchair from LITH-TECH launches "a brilliant sense of freedom" in 2021. It is the U.K.'s leading expert in electric folding wheelchairs. The Progeo Noir 2.0 carbon fiber active manual wheelchair is currently provided in the U.K., according to mobility product company Permobil, which was announced in 2022. The advantages of carbon fiber and the maneuverability of a wheelchair that is custom-made are combined in the Progeo Noir 2.0.
The Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market share in the coming years. Segway-Ninebot, an ecological chain company owned by Xiaomi, recently announced its CES 2020. The world market will soon be introduced to the latest line-up of electric motor scooters and mopeds from the Chinese mobility powerhouse. Government programs and healthcare facilities in Japan have advanced to provide mobility equipment. In addition, Japan has the most significant percentage of older people, which is predicted to increase the demand for wheelchairs in the region.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE WHEELCHAIR MARKET:
• Invacare Corporation
• Carex Health Brands
• Ottobock
• Sunrise Medical Limited
• Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing
• Pride Mobility Products Corp
• GF Health Products, Inc.
Harish Chitneni
