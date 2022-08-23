The whiskey market is predicted to reach 89.60 billion USD by 2027
Product Description:
In 2021, the global whiskey market was valued at US$ 57.96 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 89.60 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 6.4%.
The factors driving the expansion of the whiskey market are rising income, changing lifestyles, increased urbanization, and rising demand from young consumers. There are now exponentially more taverns, pubs, restaurants, and brewers providing alcoholic beverages. There has been a movement of the population away from beer and wine and toward heavy drinking. Since millennia respect quality, authenticity, and origin, they are willing to pay more for it. The fact that centuries have been inclined to experiment with alcoholic beverages has contributed to the rise of cocktail culture.
The increasing tendency to use whiskey as an ingredient is one of the elements driving the global whiskey market's expansion. Additionally, the growth of nature tourism, particularly in western countries, encourages tourists from other countries to satiate and develop a taste for regional beverages, including whiskeys. The UK, France, the U.S., Scotland, and other nations have developed nature-led tourism that enables visitors to learn about the processes and history of creating whiskey. One of the Whiskey Market's highest revenue-producing variables.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Product
• Malt Whiskey
• Wheat Whiskey
• Rye Whiskey
• Corn Whiskey
• Blended Whiskey
By Premium
• Premium
• High-End Premium
• Super Premium
Regional Analysis:
A tremendous increase is observed in the number of manufacturers of premium products in the North American region in recent years. The area has seen growing demand for certain commodities attracting several new companies. Moreover, whiskey production began at the
brewery because of the short time frame available for approval by federal and
state regulatory bodies. Due to this, many breweries sprouted in this area, and the trend is expected to continue. One of the major drivers for this industry is the age of consumers who have reached the legal drinking age (LDA). Other than the United States, nations like Mexico and Canada are significant markets for the
whiskey industry.
Europe was one of the critical markets for whiskey in terms of revenue. Until 2018, the region held an almost 35% share of the global market. Countries like Belgium and the United Kingdom majorly drive local markets. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Spain, and France. However, Western Europe's growth rate is anticipated to be relatively moderate.
compared to developing nations due to the senior population. With the largest market share, Europe is the market leader for whiskey. Germany, Spain, Italy, and France are the top producing and consuming nations of whiskey in the region.
The Asia-Pacific region is also the one with the quickest market development, as rising consumer demand and approval of whiskey for social drinking, together with rising income expenditure and an increase in young consumers in the region are the main drivers of the global whiskey market's expansion.
South America holds one-tenth of the global market share. Also, the growth of the market is slow in this region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Tormore Scotch Whisky Brand and Distillery to be Sold by Pernod Ricard to Elixir Distillers
• Diageo acquires a flavour technology business to simplify drink discovery and the buying process.
