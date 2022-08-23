New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ Agg DC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B50025255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/11/22, 1931 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putty Bed Place, Monkton
VIOLATIONS:
-Criminal Threatening
-Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Nakita Brace
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: Marcy Cram
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: Olivia Kayhart
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/11/22 at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers assisted the Department of Children and Families with a custody exchange at a residence located on Putty Bed Place in the Town of Monkton. At that time, Nakita Brace (36) of Monkton, VT threatened the two DCF workers on scene, placing them in fear of serious bodily injury. Brace also engaged in fighting, tumultuous behavior directed toward the DCF workers. On 08/22/22, Brace was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.