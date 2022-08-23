New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ Agg DC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B50025255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/11/22, 1931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putty Bed Place, Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-Criminal Threatening

-Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Nakita Brace

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VICTIM: Marcy Cram

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: Olivia Kayhart

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/11/22 at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers assisted the Department of Children and Families with a custody exchange at a residence located on Putty Bed Place in the Town of Monkton. At that time, Nakita Brace (36) of Monkton, VT threatened the two DCF workers on scene, placing them in fear of serious bodily injury. Brace also engaged in fighting, tumultuous behavior directed toward the DCF workers. On 08/22/22, Brace was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.