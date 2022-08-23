Westminster Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jelly Mill Rd, Guilford, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: MacLean C. Gander

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/2022, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint about an incident that occurred in June 2022. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of MacLean C. Gander, 65, of Guilford, Vermont. Gander is charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening. Gander was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham County, Criminal Division on 08/23/2022 at 1230 hours to answer the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov