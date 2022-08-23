Westminster Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005091
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jelly Mill Rd, Guilford, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: MacLean C. Gander
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/2022, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint about an incident that occurred in June 2022. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of MacLean C. Gander, 65, of Guilford, Vermont. Gander is charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening. Gander was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham County, Criminal Division on 08/23/2022 at 1230 hours to answer the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland - 522
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch
Marie.Beland@vermont.gov