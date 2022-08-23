Rutland Barracks // VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004564
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 22, 2022, 1834 hours
LOCATION: Poultney, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Sammi Brandon
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 1834 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined that Sammi Brandon contacted a prohibited person in violation of an active relief from abuse order. Brandon was located by the Manchester Police Department and issued court-ordered conditions of release before being released on a criminal citation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: August 23, 2022 @ 1230 hours