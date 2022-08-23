Rutland Barracks // VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4004564

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 22, 2022, 1834 hours

LOCATION: Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Sammi Brandon

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 22, 2022, at approximately 1834 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined that Sammi Brandon contacted a prohibited person in violation of an active relief from abuse order. Brandon was located by the Manchester Police Department and issued court-ordered conditions of release before being released on a criminal citation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 23, 2022 @ 1230 hours