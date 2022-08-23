Submit Release
Freed-Hardeman University Golf Scramble Ready To Tee Off Sept. 24

The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the team, supporting players and the program.

HENDERSON, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 22, 2022

Freed-Hardeman University's golf team invites golfers and sponsors to Chickasaw Golf Course in Henderson for the annual FHU Scramble Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

A $400 entry fee includes a round of golf for a four-person team and a catered lunch. Free rounds of golf at different courses in Tennessee are up for grabs as well as other prizes including closest to the pin prizes on all the par 3 holes. The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the team, supporting players and the program.

"This tournament is always fun. Getting to meet all the supporters of Freed-Hardeman golf and the opportunity for them to meet our players makes for a great day," Head Golf Coach Chris Hodges said.

The team plans to travel to Pine Lakes Golf Club on Jekyll Island, Georgia, in addition to a number of tournaments across the South this fall.

For more information about the tournament, sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, contact Chris Hodges at chodges@fhu.edu.

To make a donation to FHU golf, visit givecampus.com/campaigns/21247/donations/new.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/freed_hardeman_university_golf_scramble_ready_to_tee_off_sept_24/prweb18857363.htm

