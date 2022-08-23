Custom Dress Shirts – Everything One Needs To Know

Custom dress shirts – from finding the right fit to choosing the fabric and design.

Custom dress shirts are trending these days, not only for the good fitting they provide but for the control they give through every aspect of customization. Tailored to a person’s body, a design shirt fits much better than anything else.

Why choose a custom dress shirt

A custom dress shirt is an amazing chance to have a shirt that fits perfectly. Human bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and it is ridiculous to think that a manufactured shirt will fit every man the same. Once tried, only then can one understand how amazing it is to own a custom dress shirt.

When choosing a custom-made shirt, a customer has the control to put everything they like in one shirt. That includes favorite fabric, the collar that suits one’s face shape, and the cuffs that a person will enjoy the most. It is possible to customize even the placket, buttons, and a lot more.

The elements a customer chooses also make the shirt’s price. So, a person can control how much they want to spend on a shirt. For example, a customer can choose a fabric they like that is a bit more expensive but select other details to be simpler and more economical.

And the best part, nowadays to make a custom dress shirt a person does not have to go to the tailor. It is possible to use smart online tools and design a shirt at home. It is not necessary to worry about the measurements, there is more than one option on how to find the perfect fit. And if something still is not right a lot of companies will redo a customer’s shirt for free until it fits perfectly. And when a person knows their measurements and has designed the perfect shirt they can order how many custom-made shirts they want.

Custom dress shirt for special events

Custom made dress shirt is an amazing chance for a person to have a quality piece in a closet that they can pull out on special events and look stunning. Especially if the work dress code doesn’t demand a dress shirt, this is an amazing time to invest in a quality piece that a person will be able to wear for years and every time look amazing.

It is also a great idea to design a special custom dress shirt for a special event, for example, a wedding. The groom can choose the perfect fit and all the fancy details that can sometimes be a bit too much like a cocktail cuff or adding a monogram to his wedding shirt. How amazing would that be?

With custom-made dress shirts the options are endless and if a person enjoys looking sharp, designing a custom dress shirt is a great gift for them.

Designing a custom-made dress shirt

One of the places where to get quality-made custom dress shirts is at Deoveritas.com. Deoveritas is an online store that offers skillfully created custom as well as premade dress shirts. To learn more, visit the webpage!

Here is a short tutorial on how to design a dress shirt at Deoveritas.com:

Fabric

First, a customer must choose the fabric, color, and pattern of the dress shirt. A customer can control a lot of elements, for example, the price, yarn size, thickness, material, and weave.

Design

This is the section that has the most options. What design a custom dress shirt will have? There are 11 options for a collar, 10 options for cuffs, 6 options for a placket, various options for buttons, and 2 options for interlining. It is possible to add a monogram to a shirt for just 10$ or have a fabric contrast. Fabric contrast means that the chest pocket and collar will be a different color than the rest of the shirt.

Fit

The most stressful step? Not at all! it is possible to choose one of the 4 sizing methods:

Qsizing. A Deoveritas sizing algorithm that will help their customers choose the right fit. A person just has to answer 10 questions and that will take approximately 1 minute.

Standard sizing. It is possible to choose from the drop-down menu the size for a collar and sleeves, choose a fit style – traditional, tailored, slim, and shoulder style – normal, sloping, square. As well as add height and weight. There is also an option to add a personal comment here.

Shirt measurements. If a person already has a shirt that fits them well, they can measure that shirt and have another one made just like that.

Body measurements. There is also an option to use the classical method and measure one’s body to find the perfect fit.

Confirm

The last step is to confirm customer’s choices and make the order!

Tips on how to find the perfect dress shirt

The fabric. The main material for quality dress shirts is 100% cotton. Fabrics can be either single-ply or 2-ply. It is the overall number of yarns that are twisted to get a single thread. This way, the fabric becomes more durable. Another important feature of the fabric is the lightness of the material. It determines the usage according to the season.

What is the right fit? A well-fitted men's shirt is always comfortable to wear. So, how to know if a shirt fits correctly? If the wearer can insert two fingers through the collar when buttoned, the collar fit is excellent. A well-fitted dress shirt should also be pretty tight (but not too much!) around the chest and fall looser on the torso. It should have long sleeves so that the cuff does not pull away when a person spreads their hands. Shoulder points should extend to the end of the shoulder and not beyond.

Which collar to choose? The purpose of the collar is to frame a man's face. It remains the visible part of the shirt even when a man wears a jacket. Collars play a crucial role in determining the formality and usage of the shirt. There are many collar styles. If uncertain, the best option is to choose the straight collar.

Cuffs for an elegant look. Apart from the collar, the other visible part of the shirt when a man wears a jacket is the cuffs. There are many kinds of cuff styles available from rectangular to a rounded edge, to a unique French variety. The most common style is the barrel cuff with a squared edge and two buttons.

Quality construction. The durability of the shirt lies in the material and its construction. A strong seam with over 7 stitches a centimeter and gussets reflect the quality. As such, these things tend to protect the shirt from wearing out.

Conclusion

If a person is sick of trying on shirt after shirt just to find out that sleeves are too short or too tight, that the collar is twisted or the fabric is too see-through, it is good advice to try designing a custom dress shirt at Deoveritas.com! If a customer has any questions, they can easily contact the representatives of Deoveritas, and they will definitely help them to find the right fit and style. And what is extremely great, Deoveritas offers a perfect fit guarantee! So even if the fit isn’t quite right, a customer can send the shirt back and have it tailored until it fits perfectly. For no extra charge.

When a person enters the custom dress shirt world, there is no turning back. That’s how amazing it is.

Media Contact

Company Name: Deovaritas, LLC

Contact Person: Vinnie Sikka

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800 525 0301

Country: United States

Website: https://www.deoveritas.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Custom Dress Shirts - Everything One Needs To Know