Dr. S. Pandian Rajkumar, IPS, is currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police for the Surat Range. "I never considered becoming a police officer to be merely a job, a responsibility, or labor for the sake of a living."

San Francisco, United States - August 22, 2022 - Despite the fact that Dr. S. Pandian Rajkumar IPS had access to other more promising opportunities and career possibilities, he made the conscious decision to pursue his passion-driven profession in the Indian Police Service in order to serve the people with courage, commitment, and compassion. It would be abundantly clear from his record of service that he has always made efforts to advance the cause of ensuring the well-being and safety of the general population. In the course of his professional endeavors toward the achievement of this purpose, he has encountered a large number of occupational hazards and risks and has gone through a number of highs and lows. Because of his absolute commitment, unfeigned and diligent efforts, effective and innovative policing methods, motivation, and teamwork in the areas of law and order maintenance, crime prevention, and detection, he was able to significantly reduce the criminal activities and incidence of crime in his jurisdictions to an extent that was even lower than what it had been a decade before that period. This result was even more impressive considering that it was even lower than what it had been a decade before that period. Dr. S. Pandian Rajkumar, IPS, is currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police for the Surat Range. In this role, he is working hard to implement proactive professional measures in the areas of internal security (with a particular emphasis on coastal security), crime prevention, and crime detection. He plans to do this by making police work more visible, accountable, sensitive, responsive, and decisive. He also wants to change the way police officers act so that they are more responsible, reachable, and responsive.

In response to the questions that were asked, Dr. S. Pandian Rajkumar IPS gave amazing explanations.

How do you feel when you think back on the fact that you were held in judicial custody for more than seven years without being tried?

"Sometimes all that is required of us is unwavering faith and unwavering optimism. Sometimes, the only things that we have are a firm belief together with hope."

Both "Presumed innocent until proven guilty" and "Bail is a rule, jail is an exception" are admirable tenets that should never be put into reality. To say the least, setting a precedent of keeping someone in jail for more than seven years without initiating the legal process is unacceptable. It was without a doubt the clearest sign that the Indian judicial system doesn't care about a person's whole life and freedom.

I told myself the same thing that I would tell another person in the same situation: "You will have to resign yourself to the fact, and most importantly, do not upset yourself about a disaster that you have not merited." I tried my hardest not to weep and not to grumble. Bront, Charlotte

During the times that I was locked up, I would often find myself preoccupied with negative thoughts, excruciating pain, and unimaginable misery. At those times, I would think about these quotes from Epictetus.

"There is only one road to happiness, and that is to cease worrying about things that are beyond our control," says the proverb. "There is only one way to be happy."

I was bullied, humiliated, and forced to suffer in silence, but I never gave up fighting for what I believed in. I made it through the most difficult time in my life without losing my composure or giving up. After going through over a decade's worth of difficulties, I have finally arrived here to serve the people with increased skill, bravery, care, commitment, and compassion. I never considered becoming a police officer to be merely a job, a responsibility, or labor for the sake of a living. I have never thought of it as merely a profession; rather, I have always regarded it as a passion, and I have approached every task with excitement.

I do not consider myself to be either a saint or a sinner.

I do not fit the description of either a saint or a sinner.

I am merely carried along by the current of my destiny. I think that everything is just passing by.

Do you feel bad that you wasted ten years of your life, during which you could have made a lot of progress in your personal and professional life?

I refuse to follow the herd.

I do what my heart tells me to do. I come up against obstacles. I am willing to take the repercussions. And I still adore my life.

It is undeniably a loss of a very considerable magnitude. However, regret is too strong of a term to characterize the situation, particularly when there is no sense of guilt related to the action that you took. TITIKSHA, a distinctive aspect of Vedanta, exhorts you to be positive. I have complete faith in Titiksha, which means "to go through the pain," "to accept responsibility for oneself," and "to acknowledge that you created it and must conquer it." There is nowhere else to point the finger of blame at at this point.

A decade is an exceptionally lengthy period of time. How did you get away from being locked up for so long?

According to Aristotle, courage is the foundation upon which all other qualities are built.

It was courage that kept me up, hope that kept me alive, positive thoughts that kept me active; and books that kept me busy.

Do you have a message for the public or for the police?

For the police: Every single member of the police force is a fighter by profession. His dharma is action rather than inaction. When you are damned if you do and damned if you don't, you better do.

Benjamin Disraeli said, "There is no happiness without activity, yet there may be times when action does not bring delight."

Every member of the police force has a responsibility to actively oppose any and all manifestations of evil. Both our pleasures and our sufferings are just temporary. We have no choice but to heroically suffer through the aches and pains. Never allow yourself to wallow in sorrow and gloom. Break free from the constraints of action. You can't be in two places at once, but your likeness can move more quickly than you can and will always cast a shadow wherever it goes. Every single police officer needs to exhibit a higher level of accountability in every aspect of his job in order to live up to his role as the protector of law-abiding citizens. Don't look at your career as a chore or as something you have to do only to pay the bills. You have been given the most extraordinary opportunity to serve your country and the people who live in it. Be responsive.

For the benefit of the general public, the fight against future crimes cannot be waged solely by the police. Brave members of the police force and good citizens of the country must work together to fight the many threats posed by terrorists and other dangerous anti-nationalists.

What are your goals and priorities as the head of the police department?

The way you see the people around you will determine how you interact with them, and the way you interact with them will determine how they develop over time. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Be accountable. Maintain accessibility. Be decent. Recognize that you are solely responsible for your actions.

Concerning exercise:

It's just something I do as a way of life. There is no requirement for further effort. You are going to need to stick to a regimented plan that includes decent food, a proper workout routine, and a proper amount of rest. It goes without saying that you need to be blessed with the appropriate genetic make-up.

This article was compiled after extensive study and writing by members of IPS Rajkumar Pandian Sir's fan club. This is our way of showing IPS Dr. S. Pandian Rajkumar, Sir, how much we value him. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to him for the encouragement and inspiration that he provided during his life's journey.

