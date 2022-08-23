Western National Parks Association (WNPA) Is Now Accepting Nominations & Applications for Annual Awards, Grants & Scholarships

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) is now accepting submissions for its awards, grants, and scholarships. All submissions must be completed electronically through the WNPA web portal by Sept. 19, 2022. Recipients will be announced the week of Nov. 7, 2022.

"WNPA is seeking nominations and applications for scientific, historical, and social science research in national parks to help advance their management, preservation, and interpretation," says Marie Buck, CEO. "We honor and support individuals who have devoted their lives to advancing our national parks in myriad ways and seek careers with the National Park Service (NPS) and like organizations.

"WNPA celebrates diversity, equity, and accessibility in national parks and the workplace. We welcome nominations and research proposals that exemplify and recognize these values," adds Buck.

Submission information for all categories is provided below.

AWARDS

Each year, WNPA honors individuals and organizations that spread awareness of WNPA and national parks, conduct exceptional research in parks, and engage the public in the national park ideals through high-quality educational and interpretive materials and programs. Learn about the awards and submit a nomination.

JAMES E. COOK NATURE'S CLASSROOM GRANT

The Nature's Classroom grant increases access to national parks for underrepresented K–12 youth. This grant aids educators in bringing the national parks to their classrooms, and their students to national parks. Learn more and apply.

WNPA RESEARCH GRANT

WNPA supports research by providing grants for projects that benefit national parks' management, preservation, and interpretation. There are multiple awards in varying amounts available in this category.

Grant projects must originate in one of over 70+ WNPA-affiliated parks in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. For a list of affiliate parks, visit WNPA / Discover Our Parks. All fields of scholarly research are supported, including:

Anthropology

Archaeology

Botany

Citizen Science

Ecology

Geology

History

Natural Story

Social Science

Zoology

For research grant funding criteria and guidelines, download the request for proposal.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Scholarships are available to support individuals who wish to establish careers that increase workforce diversity in the National Park Service, similar government agencies, or nonprofit cultural or natural heritage conservation organizations. Two scholarships valued at $2,500 each will be awarded. Learn more about scholarship offerings and apply.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service (NPS), WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnpa.org.

