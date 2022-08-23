The Best State to Form an LLC isn't even a State (Hint it's a Territory)

Best state to form LLC wasn't a state, but a Territory? Best state to form LLC is American Samoa. Visit llc.as.gov to register a limited liability company.

Want to create a new business in a state or country a business doesn't currently reside in? Traditionally, the preferred states to register a business entity in America have been Delaware and/or Wyoming. What if there was an even better option available? What if the best state to form LLC was not a state at all, but a Territory? As of 2018, it is not just an idea, but a reality: the best state to form LLC today is American Samoa. To get started visit llc.as.gov to register a limited liability company.

Benefits of American Samoas unique locationOne key reason American Samoa is the best state to form LLC today is because of its unique location in the world. American Samoas Territorial capitol of Pago Pago is around 2,500 miles away from Hawaii, and almost 5,000 miles away from the mainland United States. American Samoa LLCs cannot be sued without the other party's lawyer making a physical appearance in a courtroom in American Samoa. This virtually eliminates the possibility of dishonest lawyers or former clients filing frivolous lawsuits. Not even Wyoming or Delaware can offer that kind of protection.

Taxation in American SamoaAmerican Samoa is the only unincorporated territory of the United States; unlike incorporated territories like Puerto Rico, the federal government?s relationship with American Samoa is much looser. At the request of the local government, residents of American Samoa are considered U.S. nationals, but citizens of Samoa. This means that LLC income earned in American Samoa is exempt from State taxes. Indeed, American Samoa has its own independent tax authority which is modeled on, but separate from, the IRS. This protects business income from State Taxes is yet another major benefits of why form LLC in American Samoa.

Safeguarding Business Identity

In today"s interconnected world, with an ever-expanding list of apps and services with nebulous and arbitrary Terms of Service, it can be easy to forget that individuals still have a Constitutional right to privacy. When an LLC is registered in American Samoa, the identities of the LLC owners remain anonymous to everyone except the Government. If an business doesn't want the world to know who is running a business an American Samoan LLC is a great choice. In todays digital world LLC privacy is key!

A Bright Future In American SamoaWhen American Samoa Governor Lolo Matalasi signed the American Samoa Limited Liability Company Act into law in 2018, it was the first step toward transforming American Samoa into the best state to form LLC. It signaled American Samoa?s intention to compete with other business-friendly locations to become the new home of companies of the future. With the Internet now able to connect this remote archipelago to the rest of the world almost instantly, the time for making an LLC in American Samoa is now. The benefits are simply too good and too numerous to pass up.

Use the Online Portal to Form an American Samoan LLC

Unlike other entity types, one of the perks of forming an American Samoan LLC Online is to enjoy a high degree of flexibility. Although LLC requires an extensive operating agreement, it is worthwhile for members of the limited liability company to reap short-term and long-term benefits.

If you want to get the full variability and flexibility of an online LLC in American Samoa, use a dedicated portal to speed up and streamline the formation process of an LLC. In the end, most business owners are joyous to find out how much they saved their valuable time through the online portal. https://llc.as.gov

How to start an llc - From asset protection to confidentiality to security to privacy, start an American Samoan LLC to leverage liability protection and taxation benefits.

