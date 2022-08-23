The Food Certification Market is predicted to reach 6.2 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022
In 2021, the global Food Certification Market was valued at US$4.7 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 6.2 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 5.4%.
Consumer awareness for food safety is rising, there are more rigorous certification and standard requirements for food, and there are more government activities to ensure food safety, all of which are major market growth drivers. A "food certification" certificate is given to sellers, producers, manufacturers, etc., of food. When food is certified, it means it has undergone all necessary food safety checks and is safe to eat. Food certification is provided by several government accreditation agencies for a variety of reasons. Food can be certified in a variety of ways, including BRC, Halal, SQF, vegan, organic, and gluten-free.
Food is inspected by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and other governmental bodies. Governmental agencies will grant certification for unique goods in addition to verifying the risk of food and whether it is safe to ingest. The food item must meet all of the requirements for regulations established by a governing authority. The Food Certification Market is driven by rising consumer concern over food safety, strict food certification and safety regulations, and an expansion of government initiatives to assure food safety.
The Food Certification Market's expansion is being constrained by the high cost of food certification, which makes it difficult for small farms to raise the necessary funds, the lack of technical expertise among small businesses, and the absence of uniform meal protection regulations. Customers' increasing demand for natural and halal-certified goods and the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses present opportunities for the food certification market. The growing prevalence of false labelling claims and the lack of resources and finance for food certification in small and medium-sized meal processing businesses are driving the growth of the food certification market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Food Certification Market segmentation includes:
By Type:
• Free-From Certification
• Kosher
• Halal
• IFS
• SQF
• BRC
• ISO 22000
One of the critical factors expected to fuel the market for free-from certifications in the food and beverage sector is the rise in consumer preference for natural and organic products. Due to customers' increased concerns about food allergies and the need for "free-from" certification, regulatory organizations in several countries are demanding that food producers properly identify their products, whether they are allergen- or gluten-free.
By Application
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Beverages
• Infant Food
• Dairy
• Meat, poultry, and seafood
The rising demand for processed meat products, which drives the Food Certification Market's market growth, enables the Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products sector to occupy a sizable market share.
By Risk Category
• High Risk
• Low Risk
Due to their high moisture content, high-risk foods are frequently susceptible to bacterial infection. Because such high-risk items are consumed by such a large portion of the population, food safety is a problem. As a result, strict regulatory criteria are upheld while handling, storing, and moving these materials.
Regional Analysis:
The Food Certification Market is largely dominated by the North American region as a result of rising government initiatives regarding the safety, quality, and operational procedures of food facilities that manufacture, process, pack, and reserve food products as well
as stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies to uphold the standard and quality of food products.
Regionally, Europe dominated the world market for food certification in 2019. Consumers in the area show a high level of food conscience. This is boosting the need for food certification in Europe together with the improving level of living. Additionally, the region is seeing a growing trend among customers to choose healthy food items, which is anticipated to significantly boost the local industry. The market currently offers the most lucrative opportunities in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.
The demand for food certification in Asia will be fuelled by rising living standards and recent cases of food poisoning in emerging economies. In Asia, the incidence of foodborne illnesses has dramatically increased, and these worries will also contribute to the region's need for food certification.
Latest Industry Developments:
• The FSSAI eliminates the FSS Certification's validity clause.
• Global Standard Food Safety Version 9 is released by BRCGS.
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.
Brian Miller
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.
Brian Miller
