Helicopters Market Size, Outlook, Analysis Report, Regional Outlook With Forecast 2021-2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A helicopter is a type of aircraft that has one or more power-driven longitudinal blades or rotors that allow it to move in any direction, land & take off vertically, or remain stationary in the air. It is the most appropriate type of flight, as it prevents vast landing grounds situated far from downtown areas and the necessary intervening means of transportation such as automobile, bus, and subway that conventional aircraft normally necessitates. In addition, the helicopter's ability to take off and land vertically, the aircraft's handling properties under low airspeed conditions, and hovering for extended periods of time have proven advantageous for performing tasks that were not possible with other aircraft.

The global helicopter market is segmented into type, weight, number of engines, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial and military. On the basis of weight, it is segregated into a lightweight, medium weight, and heavyweight. By number of the engines, it is fragmented into twin engines and single engine. As per application, it is categorized into emergency medical services, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this helicopter market report include Airbus, Bell Textron Inc, Helicopteres Guimbal, Kaman Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Leonardo SpA, MD Helicopters Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Robinson Helicopter Company, and The Boeing Company.

Helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) involves a highly trained team of critical care and emergency medical doctors and paramedics who are flown by helicopter to critically ill patients to save their lives, stabilize them, and then transport them to a major hospital for further treatment. This intervention aids patients in receiving first aid and surviving the journey to the hospital; hence, its penetration has been witnessed to increase considerably. In addition, HEMS is a service that has proven to be the key factor in reducing the rate of avoidable deaths in developed countries during road traffic accidents and catastrophic disasters. Moreover, it is the most advanced type of pre-hospital emergency medicine service, pre-hospital care, and immediate care, and is an essential component of medical care in developed and developing countries due to the increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular and other diseases. Many nations started implementing and funding HEMS services. For instance, in March 2022, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airlift Global, a company backed by the UK-based AUM Capital to foster HEMS and associated air medical services in India. Thus, increase in use of helicopters in emergency medical services is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the global helicopter market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the helicopters market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing helicopters market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the helicopters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global helicopters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

