The infant nutrition market is predicted to reach 61.6 billion USD by the end of 2027
In 2021, the global infant nutrition market was valued at US$ 34.2 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 61.6 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 7.7%.
A baby's growth and development, cognitive development, allergy prevention, gastrointestinal health, and immune system are all aided by nutrition. These specific variables, such as the expanding workforce, rising spending on children's health, and rising demand for organic baby food all contribute to market expansion. Due to several socioeconomic variables, parents are spending more on their infants than they did the year before. Nowadays, children are thought to be more safeguarded. According to numerous surveys, parents frequently do so while also struggling with feelings of guilt, humiliation, and social anxiety. The number of young working mothers has considerably increased in recent years. It has played a significant role in expanding the infant feeding products market globally. Therefore, organic food is one of the food industry's fastest-growing segments and has seen double-digit growth in the majority of developed economies.
The population's purchasing power has increased due to rising disposable income. Consumers' increasing purchasing power accelerates the expansion of this market segment as more infant products are made available at prices that the general public can afford. The adoption of convenience-focused routines has been promoted by the change in lifestyle in developing nations, making these products popular and promising to support market growth in the future.
Sales of these items are boosted by consumer awareness of children's health, which drives this segment's overall market demand over the forecasted period. It is anticipated that technological developments in the production of these products would boost sales as well. However, this industry is constrained by high manufacturing costs brought on by extensive quality checks.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Infant Nutrition Market segmentation includes:
By Type:
• Infant Milk Formula
• Follow-up Milk Formula
• Growing Up Milk Formula
• Speciality Baby Milk Formula
By Formulation
• Powder
• Liquid Concentrate
• Ready to Feed Formula
Regional Analysis:
The north American region occupies the largest market in terms of sales. Market expansion in the area is ascribed to elements including high disposable income, big businesses in the area, and the development of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. High per capita health expenditures and rising awareness and disposable income are fostering the expansion of the local market. Due to young women increasingly prioritizing their jobs over family planning, the average age of American women is rising. Due to parents' interest in their children's health and nutrition, the North American market is expanding.
Additionally, because customers believe these products to be safer and healthier than conventional products, especially in developed nations, they are ready to pay higher prices for them.
Europe is the second-largest market for infant formula due to its excellent manufacturing capabilities and high energy consumption per baby. The region of Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth rates in the upcoming years. The baby boomer generation is growing, disposable income is rising, and urbanization levels are high, all of which contribute to the expansion of the Asia Pacific market. Lowering rates in developed nations, also leads to emerging markets. Chinese customers are continuously expanding and have increasing purchasing power, which makes China a highly desirable market for multinational brands.
Latest Industry Developments:
Infant formula manufacturers have been warned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to rigorously abide by the laws and regulations set forth by NAFDAC in creating, marketing, and selling their products.
Nestlé Health Science will purchase the Better Health Company.
