The precipitated silica market is projected to reach 2.51 billion USD by 2026

The precipitated silica market is predicted to reach $ 2.51 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.5% between 2021 and 2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precipitated silica market is predicted to reach $ 2.51 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.5% between 2021 and 2026.
It is anticipated that rising global oral hygiene awareness will increase the demand for silica products, particularly in the toothpaste sector. In making clear and therapeutic toothpaste, precipitated silica is used as a cleansing, polishing, and whitening agent. During the projected period, increasing consumer awareness of health, wellness, and hygiene is expected to drive demand for products used in oral care applications.
Precipitated silica is used as a whitening, cleansing, and polishing agent in crystalline and medical toothpaste production. High usage in the formulation of paint and coatings is anticipated. Due to its physical resistance, including corrosion resistance, increased durability, and suitability as a thickening and flattening agent, it is incorporated on a large scale.
Precipitated silica finds widespread use in the agrochemicals industry. Precipitated silica is used primarily for its chemical stability and absorption capability. These skills significantly drive the market's needs. Additionally, precipitated silica is utilized in the production of pesticides. It is a component of numerous chemicals used in agriculture, including fungicides, pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides.
Another significant driving force is the usage in the food sector. It is primarily because of the product's excellent purity, absorption capacity, and anti-caking ability. It is used to make powdered food products and edible salts. Dosing vegetable and fruit extracts, preservatives, and nutrients improve product consistency.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global precipitated silica market segmentation includes:
By End-Use
• Automobiles
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
• Agriculture
In 2019, the precipitated silica market was dominated by the automobile industry. Precipitated silica is increasingly used to produce high-quality tires that adhere to tire labeling requirements.
By Application
• Rubber
• Personal Care
• Food
• Battery Separator
• Coating & Inks
• Adhesives & Sealants
Among all the categories under the application segment, the rubber market for precipitated silica is expanding the quickest. Precipitated silica is in high demand in the rubber sector because it strengthens and extends the life of rubber goods by serving as a reinforcing filler.
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global precipitated silica market during the anticipated period. Due to large expenditures made in infrastructure development, rapid industrialization, and the growth of the automotive industry in the region. China has a significant contribution to the market's growth as it produces the most significant number of cars in the world, accounting for over 30% of the global market. The market for precipitated silica is, therefore, reasonably necessary in China. Moreover, due to the rising demand for personal care items like soap, shampoo, and oral care products, as well as the quickly expanding automotive industry, India is expected to have the quickest growth rate for precipitated silica sales.
The North American region is anticipated to be the second largest market for precipitated silica. During the anticipated term, the area is predicted to have moderate expansion. The United States building industry is recovering, driving automotive production and supporting the region's growth.
The European market is anticipated to experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Primarily due to increased construction activity in the non-residential construction sector in Eastern Europe.
Throughout the outlook period, growth in the regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is anticipated to be moderate.
Latest Industry Developments:
Through their strategic partnership, PPG and Oriental Silicas Corporation (OSC) will promote specific PPG silica products to tire manufacturers in Asia-Pacific.
Tata Chemicals will pay $18.9 million for the core business of Allied Silica.
