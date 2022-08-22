Submit Release
SHS shares banned from margin trading starting August 23

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS)'s shares are not allowed to perform margin trading due to negative profit after tax in the first six months of 2022 after being reviewed by AASC Auditing Firm, according to the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX).

The decision will take effect on August 23.

Previously, AASC announced that SHS's semi-annual audited financial statement has some changes compared to the self-made report of the second quarter, with the profit after tax changing from positive to negative.

Specifically, in the reviewed financial statements, the company's first half profit after tax was negative VNĐ68.2 billion (US$2.9 million), while the original financial statements posted a profit of nearly VNĐ334 billion. Therefore, during the period, its profit after tax declined by VNĐ649 billion compared to the same period of VNĐ580.8 billion.

SHS Securities explained that the operating revenue increased by 2.1 per cent from VNĐ621.4 billion to VNĐ634.2 billion, but operating expenses jumped 31.9 per cent from VNĐ433.8 billion to VNĐ572.2 billion. 

SHS Securities also said that the stock market in the first six months of this year was unexpectedly negative, leading to difficulties in the proprietary trading segment and causing a loss in profit after tax. 

On the stock market, SHS shares were traded at VNĐ13,600 a share on Monday, down 7.48 per cent. VNS

