VietnamWood slated for October in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 23 -  

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) is scheduled to take place in HCM City from October 18-21, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, an organiser of the event, said on Saturday.

VietnamWood 2022 will introduce cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and innovations by exhibitors from 22 countries and territories from around the world, including Germany, Austria, the United States, France, Canada, and Taiwan (China).

Organisers of VietnamWood recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with NürnbergMesse, one of the world’s largest exhibition companies based in Germany.

This strategic partnership will help to connect more overseas buyers and exhibitors in order to fulfill the growing demand for the latest manufacturing technologies and skills.

Việt Nam's exports of timber and wood products have decreased due to the impact of high inflation in the export markets.

According to the General Department of Customs, Việt Nam's export value of timber and wood products in June fell by 4.9 per cent on-year to US$1.5 billion. Timber exports in June were estimated at more than $1.03 billion, down 18.1 per cent.

In the first six months, the export value of timber and wood products surged by 2.8 per cent on-year to $8.5 billion . But the export value of wood products plunged by 4.6 per cent on-year to $6 billion.

Wooden furniture was the key export item in the structure of export timber and wood products in the first five months of this year. However, the export value decreased due to slowing global demand. — VNS

