The sports drink market is predicted to reach 32.61 billion USD by 2027
In 2021, the global sports drink market was valued at US$ 24.44 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 32.61 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 4%.
Sports drinks help athletes improve their performance and endurance as well as test out the intensive activity and lengthy training; these are the key reasons fuelling the growth of the sports drink industry globally. Another factor influencing the growth of sports drinks in the global market is the expanding number of athletes, sportspeople, or players in emerging nations. Additionally, customers are becoming more aware of its advantages, such as how it reduces the risk of dehydration and how the electrolytes in sports drinks aid in exchanging perspiration and maintaining the body's electrolyte balance.
Sports drinks are in great demand in the global beverage market due to rising competition in sports, rigorous training, and exercise. Sports drink consumption helps athletes and sportspeople maintain their body's nutritional balance and improves performance. The demand for sports drinks that contain vitamins, minerals, and protein rises due to this.
The development of new tastes with added health advantages, changes in consumer lifestyle, such as joining fitness and health clubs, and eating the right foods that provide a balanced diet of nutrients are some of the significant drivers anticipated to drive the market. Due to growing health concerns, there is a growing market for nutrient-rich, low-calorie sports drinks created with all-natural ingredients like stevia and other sugar substitutes. For instance, PepsiCo Inc. introduced the G-Zero zero-sugar Gatorade variety to appeal to health-conscious consumers. The items that will be offered include Lemon-Lime, Orange, and Glacier Cherry.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global sports drink market segmentation includes:
By Product:
• Isotonic
• Hypertonic
• Hypotonic
The market is divided into isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic categories based on the product. They are divided into groups based on how concentrated the drinks are relative to an adult human. Isotonic drinks have salt and sugar concentrations that are almost identical to the composition found in human blood. In contrast, those that are hypertonic and hypotonic have higher and lower concentrations, respectively. The isotonic products category had the most significant market share.
By Distribution Channel
• Retail & Supermarkets
• Online Platforms
The sports drink market is divided into retail, supermarket, and online platforms based on the distribution channel. The expansion of retail stores, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as rising internet shopping and a thriving food and beverage industry, are anticipated to have a favourable impact on market growth. Due to the ease of comparing cost-competitive rates with other retail outlets, the retail and supermarket segments are predicted to hold the highest share of the market.
Regional Analysis:
North America dominated, with a revenue market share of 40.3% in 2019. Due to the expanding fitness trend and growing health concerns, the region remains the top market. A shift in dietary habits brought on by changing consumer lifestyles is also anticipated to fuel market expansion in North America.
Due to their high disposable incomes, European nations like Germany are among the biggest markets for sports drinks, followed by those in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to their young populations, countries like China, India, and Japan have enormous market growth potential.
Latest Industry Developments:
Celsius will receive an 8.5% interest from PepsiCo for $550 million.
As part of the long-term strategic distribution deal, PepsiCo Inc. will invest $550 million for a share in Celsius Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of fitness-energy drinks.
A new sports drink uses milk's natural moisturizing properties.
GoodSport's patent-pending mix, created in the dairy state, offers three times as many electrolytes and calcium as conventional sports beverages.
