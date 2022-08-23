ATELIER Playa Mujeres is the first resort to have a Blue Flag beach in Isla Mujeres and its continental zone

ATELIER Playa Mujeres resort's beach receives Blue Flag Certification for complying with Foundation for Environmental Education's criteria and good practices.

CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announced that, in July 2022, the beach where the ATELIER Playa Mujeres resort is located was certified with the Blue Flag distinctive, awarded by the "Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE)," based in Denmark, whose mission is to promote the sustainable development of coastal environments.

This certification is aligned with the concept of Eco-Social Awareness®, in which ATELIER de Hoteles assumes a responsible role in generating value in environmental, economic and social sustainability.

Blue Flag is an internationally recognized badge valued by millions of people, which represents a commitment to beach users and the environment. Blue Flag program aims to connect the public with their environment and encourage them to learn more about it, respecting it, and caring for it.

“At ATELIER Playa Mujeres, we are happy to obtain the Blue Flag certification, which guarantees that our resort meets 33 criteria for beach cleanliness, safety conditions for guests, and environmental education activities. In addition, we are very proud because this certification positions ATELIER Playa Mujeres as the first resort located on a Blue Flag beach of Isla Mujeres and its continental area, which includes Costa Mujeres and Playa Mujeres,” mentioned Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer at ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

The process to obtain the Blue Flag distinction follows a strict verification protocol, and the file of the beaches that meet the eligibility criteria are presented to a national and international jury, whose decision is final. In addition, this jury has the power to continuously verify compliance with the criteria.

The results of the qualification and endorsement of the badge are made public knowledge at a national and international level and are disseminated to the main tour operators. This effort ensures vacationers can visit clean and safe environments on beaches worldwide.

ATELIER de Hoteles is always attentive to offering its guests a unique and differential experience on each trip.

To learn more about the recognition, visit https://www.blueflag.global/

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and disruptive Mexican hotel chain born in 2015, with contemporary Mexican art as a differentiating value and the common thread of its concepts, which include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, the concept of Barefoot Luxury ®, with high standards of service in its properties, currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancún, Quintana Roo and with upcoming openings planned in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico.