Administrators Appointed to Three Qualified Independent Schools

The Government of Saskatchewan has contracted three administrators to oversee the operations of Legacy Christian Academy and Grace Christian School in Saskatoon and Regent Christian Academy in Prince Albert. They will be working with these schools as of August 24th to ensure the safety of the students and that their education is not disrupted. Most schools begin the 2022-23 school year on September 1.

The administrators, each of whom is a highly respected former superintendent or division director, are Mike Walter at Legacy Christian Academy, Dave Derksen at Grace Christian School and Randy Fox at Regent Christian Academy.

The administrators' priorities will be to direct the operations of the schools to ensure student safety and well-being, and to provide a positive learning environment for students. They will review staff lists and determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools, to ensure there is strong communication with parents, and to provide leadership to the school staff. They will also be reviewing the school policies and procedures, as well as reviewing historical documentation in order to make recommendations for any changes that might be appropriate or necessary. In addition to ongoing communication, they will provide formal reports to the Ministry of Education at least monthly to ensure the schools are teaching Saskatchewan curricula.

The administrators will be in place for the next several months, or as required and they will work closely with the Ministry of Education and the ministry will support those roles throughout the time they are there.

