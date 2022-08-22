Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

At approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, MD.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

He can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.