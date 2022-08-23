FastForward.ai, a Social Retail Marketing Platform, Acquires Balloon Group

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and MEXICO CITY and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastForward.ai and Balloon Group have agreed to combine in order to accelerate their global growth in digital advertising and marketing, a market expanding at more than 10% per year and expected to reach over $750 billion by 2026.

FastForward.ai develops SaaS subscription solutions that enable enterprises and retailers of all sizes to easily create their own digital advertising conversion funnels inside social media and optimize post-click customer journeys using precise data.

Balloon Group serves Fortune 500 customers' integrated e-commerce needs, primarily in Latin America. As authorized partners of Adobe, AWS, Meta, Google and VTEX, they create and optimize e-commerce solutions and digital advertising campaigns.

Augie K Fabela II, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of FastForward.ai, said: "This is the perfect combination at the perfect time. Enterprises around the world need a transformational change away from traditional marketing and sales to Social Retail Marketing. With today's tightening marketing budgets, together we offer efficient and effective e-commerce and marketing acceleration solutions."

Matias Poso Alonso, CEO & Partner of Balloon Group, said, "We are proud to join an innovative Silicon Valley firm with a European footprint. We have been helping enterprises sell digitally, and now we can also help their marketers and digital advertising agencies deliver even better digital and social media advertising campaign results."

Mark Shmulevich, CEO of FastForward.ai, said: "A clear synergy between FastForward.ai and Balloon Group has defined this combination. We can now offer full-stack digital sales and marketing solutions, from best-in-class e-commerce solutions to social media advertising performance optimization. We are refining our combined brand and product suite to serve clients in the best way."

About FastForward.ai & Balloon Group. As a startup with Seed funding from Silicon Valley's General Catalyst, Ulu Ventures, AllTurtles, Correlation Ventures and Family Offices from the U.S. and U.K., we now have a global footprint serving 54 customers in 11 countries. As an all- encompassing SaaS company, we offer a variety of innovative digital services such as turnkey subscriptions for e-commerce integration, digital advertising performance and cost optimization inside social media.

