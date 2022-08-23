Metadata Management Tools Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026

Metadata Management Tools Market by Component (Tools, Services), Metadata Type, Application (Data Governance, Risk & Compliance Management), Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The Metadata Management Tools Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to 15.1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the metadata management tools market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

Based on the Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The metadata management tools market has been segmented by two components: tools and services. The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe. The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, fuel the growth of the metadata management tools market.

Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The metadata management tools market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management and others (operations management, and employee performance data management). Among applications, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

Major metadata management tools vendors include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), Zeenea (France). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. As of December 2021, the company had 531,763 employees globally. Its major operating sector consists of five business segments: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company has a broad and robust product portfolio and majorly focuses on improving the product efficiency of analytics, cloud, cognitive, commerce, IoT, industry solutions, systems, mobile, security, social, and Watson technologies. IBM’s product portfolio includes an analytics cloud platform, blockchain platform, Watson IoT platform, and Watson Customer Engagement. Its innovative and cost-effective products offer the company a competitive advantage over its competitors. The company has a significant presence in over 175 countries and mainly caters to the regions of North America, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, MEA, and Latin America. In the metadata management tools market, the IBM InfoSphere Information Server Suite (ISS) comprises various components, each providing distinct capabilities for information integration. Coupled together, these components form the building blocks are necessary to deliver trusted information across the enterprise platform. IBM’s data governance solutions help organizations catalog, protect, and govern sensitive data, trace data lineage, and manage data lakes, so companies can be ready to deploy AI and ML at scale

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, US, ASG Technologies is an information technology software company that offers its solutions in content and systems management, workspaces, and enterprise data intelligence. It is a global enterprise software vendor providing solutions for some of the world’s largest businesses. It is the only solutions provider for both information management and IT systems management. The company is involved in providing different sets of solutions to its customers, including workspace management, enterprise data intelligence, content, data protection solutions, applications management solutions, performance management, and operations management solutions. Through its professional and customer support services, the company helps enterprises avoid disruption, expedite implementation, and reduce the total cost of technology ownership. In August 2016, Allen Systems Group changed its name to ASG Technologies, representing a focus on agility in product development, sales, and customer service. The company partners with more than 85% of world’s largest companies to optimize IT service delivery with more than 25 offices. It serves more than 3,500 and operates in 60 countries across North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC.

