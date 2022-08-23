Custom Shoes Market Size 2022-2027: Industry Report, Growth, Demand, Trends Price, Share, Analysis and Forecast

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 859.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Custom Shoes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Custom Shoes Market Size.

Global Custom Shoes Market Overview:

The global custom shoes market reached a value of US$ 666.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 859.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.Custom shoes refer to high-quality, customized footwear manufactured from various premium materials, including canvas, leather, mesh, suede, plastic, and foam composite. They are specially designed to provide enhanced protection, alleviate painful conditions, such as bunions, and offer better foot support and personalized comfort. As custom shoes are reliable and cost-effective, they are widely used for performing physical activities, such as walking, running, trekking, sports, and aerobics. Currently, custom shoes are commercially available in diverse quality materials, colors, and styling options to meet specific consumer preferences.

Global Custom Shoes Market Trends:

The global custom shoes market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for fashionable and customizable footwear as a premium accessory, especially amongst millennials and the younger demographics. Additionally, the rising health consciousness and the need for enhanced support have facilitated the extensive utilization of custom shoes to perform various sporting activities, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, constantly evolving fashion trends and the escalating interest amongst consumers to customize their outfits for special occasions are further supplementing the demand for custom shoes. Besides this, the increasing product promotion on multiple social media platforms by fashion influencers and the advent of three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions to engineer custom shoes with enhanced efficacy and designs are supporting the market growth.

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Units US$ Million Segment Coverage Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Competitive Landscape:

AliveShoes Inc

Crockett & Jones

Edward Green Shoes

Heel & Buckle Luxury Private Limited

Italian Shoe Factory

Nike Inc.

Puma SE (Groupe Artemis)

Rancourt & Company Shoecrafters Inc.

Right Way Custom Molded Shoes Inc.

Tiesta Women Accessories Private Limited

Undandy and Vans Inc

VF Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Aerobic Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking Shoes

Breakup by Application:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

