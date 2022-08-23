Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,888 in the last 365 days.

Researchers develop online training module to counteract the negative effects of stress on adolescents

Adolescents are showing record levels of anxiety, depression and stress. A team of researchers working on a project made possible by two grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation has developed a 30-minute online training module that teaches students to manage stress and build resilience in STEM classrooms. The findings could lead to low-cost, scalable interventions.

The study evaluated the combination of two different types of mindset interventions: a “growth mindset” and a “stress-can-be-enhancing mindset.” Growth mindset is the idea that someone can learn from a challenging experience, like a difficult class. Stress-can-be-enhancing mindset is an idea that physiological stress responses, like the feeling of a racing heart, can help someone perform in difficult situations. The innovation in this intervention was the blending of these two ideas.

The researchers studied the effectiveness of the intervention and found physical and psychological improvements in participants. The scientists noted better academic performance and higher self-esteem in the more than 4,000 students involved in the study.

“Because mindset interventions like the one we tested could be delivered cost-effectively in national or regional scale-up studies, our research links insights about people’s affect regulation with intervention methods that might be able to produce real and lasting change for a large group of people,” said researcher David Yeager of the University of Texas Austin, co-lead of the study.

The intervention can help teens cope with certain stressors like academics or deadlines, but it is not appropriate for addressing trauma, abuse or inequality, the scientists said.

You just read:

Researchers develop online training module to counteract the negative effects of stress on adolescents

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.