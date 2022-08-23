Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,003 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $336K for Scientific Research at West Virginia University

August 22, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU). The research project will focus on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation and carbon removal. The funding will also support additional STEM educational opportunities for students in grades 6-12, undergraduates, graduate researchers and secondary educators in West Virginia.


“The National Science Foundation is an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research while also providing West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I am pleased NSF is investing in this project at WVU to advance our understanding of climate processes, and I look forward to seeing the results of the research. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $336K for Scientific Research at West Virginia University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.