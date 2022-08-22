Macao holding 45-day public consultation on amendment to Law on Safeguarding National Security

MACAU, August 22 - The Macao Special Administrative Region Government today held a press conference to announce the commencement of a 45-day public consultation on the amendment to Law No. 2/2009 Law on Safeguarding National Security, which will conclude on 5 October 2022. A dedicated public consultation webpage also officially opened today.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, who chaired today’s press conference, explained the Government’s intention to collect views and suggestions from all sectors and the public regarding the amendment to the law, so as to achieve social consensus regarding the amendment, and expedite the commencement of process to amend the law.

Mr Wong said that the international and regional security environment is facing intensive changes, while the development of national security and Macao’s safety are encountering more and more newly developed and severe problems and challenges. To effectively tackle such complicated and volatile security risks, safeguard national security and the long-term stability of Macao, and ensure stable and long-lasting implementation of the "One country, two systems" principle, the “Law on Safeguarding National Security” must be kept abreast of the times, to meet the latest needs and objective demands related to safeguarding overall national security.

Mr Wong said the Government has done substantial preparatory work prior to the amendment to the law, including theoretical research, case analyses and comparative law studies, thanks to the concern of and instructions from the Central People’s Government.

The Government is now drawing up the direction of the amendment for perfecting the law, to strengthen the foundation and core functions of the “Law on Safeguarding National Security”; perfect the system for accusations and imputations; formulate the stipulations specific to criminal proceedings regarding crimes against national security; rationally adjust the categorisation of subjects of crimes and criminal behaviour; and introduce more methods for collecting security related information and preventive measures against covert activities, so as to rectify the problems and inadequacies of the existing law. The amendment will enable the law to reach the same level of safeguarding the relevant laws of the nation and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, so that the MSAR could implement the security law to national standards, upgrade Macao’s ability to coordinate and administer national security affairs, comprehensively prevent and penalise offences against national security, effectively prevent interference by external forces, safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests, and maintain prosperity and stability in Macao.

At the press conference, Mr Wong and other representatives of the MSAR Government listened and responded to all opinions and suggestions regarding the amendment to the law raised by local Chinese, Portuguese and English media, and representatives of central media stationed in Macao.

Government representatives attending the press conference also included: Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Security, Ms Cheong Ioc Ieng; Director of the Judiciary Police, Mr Sit Chong Meng; and Advisors to the Office of the Secretary for Security, Mr Chang Cheong and Mr Zhang Guohua.

The consultation document on the amendment to the Law on Safeguarding National Security has been uploaded to the dedicated webpage: www.pj.gov.mo/RLDSE/zh/default.html for public viewing and downloading. Citizens may also collect the printed version of the consultation document on-the-spot during the public consultation sessions, or from the Office of the Secretary for Security, the Judiciary Police Headquarters, the Public Administration Building, Integrated Government Services Centres, the Central District Public Services Centre, and the Islands District Public Services Centre.

During the consultation period, the Government will hold eight consultation sessions – five of which are aimed at specific sectors: political and legal; economics and finance; social and cultural; transport and public works; and administration and judicial; while the other three sessions are for participation by all Macao citizens. Please register to participate in the public consultation sessions via the above-mentioned webpage, or call 88006323.

The Government also welcomes submissions of opinions and suggestions regarding the consultation via correspondence (by post or by hand), telephone (8006321), fax (88006322), or email.