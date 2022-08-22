Caravan roadshow series kicks off this Saturday to tour across Greater Bay Area

MACAU, August 22 - With the stable pandemic situation in Macao, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will unfold an array of caravan roadshows across the nine cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the theme “Experience Macao, Unlimited” from August to December. The first roadshow of the series will dazzle Zhuhai on 27 – 28 August to spark Greater Bay Area residents’ interest in visiting Macao for leisure and spending.

Seize best timing to tour across nine cities

To fuel the enthusiasm of Greater Bay Area residents for travel to Macao, MGTO will unveil a series of caravan roadshows themed as “Experience Macao, Unlimited” in the Greater Bay Area over nine weekends from August to December in partnership with Macao’s leisure tourism businesses as well as the Mainland’s e-commerce platforms and online travel agencies (OTA). Caravans will take center stage as they tour across the nine Guangdong cities – Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Foshan and Dongguan. Physical events and e-marketing initiatives will combine into an all-round endeavor to bring more Greater Bay Area travelers to Macao and spur tourism and economic revival.

Roadshow series debut in Zhuhai

The first two-day roadshow of the touring series will be unveiled by an opening ceremony at Aoyuan Plaza in Zhuhai at 2:30 p.m. on 27 August to go on until next day, marking the debut of the offline promotional campaign set to bolster potential consumers’ confidence in visiting Macao from neighboring tourist markets.

Mini roadshow with colorful elements

At this roadshow, a stunning caravan will be transformed into a major stage for shows and interactive moments with audience, to highlight the colorful “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer. Around the caravan, there will be interactive exhibit zones featuring themed backdrop for check-ins on social media, graffiti wall, interactive exhibition gallery, game booth, parent-and-child workshop and 3D mapping show, among other highlights. The six major integrated tourism enterprises from Macao will run booths to promote at the roadshow. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will warmly greet roadshow visitors to enliven the atmosphere.

Launch of special offers online and offline

Under the brand-new theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao”, MGTO continues to partner with airline, e-commerce platforms and OTA to present special offers on air tickets, hotels and other trip experiences to Mainland visitors by different stages throughout the year. OTA will sell tourism products to Macao, Zhongshan and Hengqin of Zhuhai at the caravan roadshows. Upon purchase of Macao tourism products with 50%-off Macao hotel coupons by eligible users at the roadshows, they will be granted a Macau Pass which contains the value of 50 patacas (while stock lasts).

To spark the vibes in advance, tour buses will be arranged to promote and tour around each city where the roadshows will be held. Online media and outdoor advertisements will be harnessed to spotlight the roadshows as well. KOLs will come to the roadshow to share the event highlights through live streams, videos, photos and written posts, to boost the stream of visitors.

In parallel with the Macao SAR Government’s agenda to widen the range of visitors, a series of physical promotional initiatives will be successively rolled out, including the mega roadshow "Shandong-Qingdao Macao Week", poised to commence grandly in early September, and flash roadshows at shopping malls in Mainland cities with great potential of consumers, to tap into a greater variety of tourist markets.

MGTO will stay tuned to the pandemic situation and actively follow pertinent guidelines issued by Health Bureau to make timely arrangements for the promotional campaign.