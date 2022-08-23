Submit Release
Mecklenburg County’s Longest-Serving District Court Judge Rickye McKoy-Mitchell Retires

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Judge Rickye McKoy-Mitchell will retire from the bench in Mecklenburg County after 24 years of exemplary judicial service. Judge McKoy-Mitchell’s Ceremonial Closing of Court will be held on September 1, 2022, and livestreamed for viewing by registering.

Read more in the full press release below.

