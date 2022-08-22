Submit Release
Authorities Apprehended Reentry Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Facility

SAN DIEGO — Joseph Vidrios, an offender who walked away early this morning from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in San Diego, was apprehended a few hours later at a residential parking lot in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.

Vidrios was taken into custody without incident at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 by investigators from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit. Vidrios was transported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego and his case may be referred to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Vidrios, 21, was discovered missing from the MCRP at 12:22 a.m. on Aug. 22. An emergency count and subsequent search was immediately initiated. Agents were dispatched to locate and apprehend Vidrios and notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Vidrios was received by CDCR in June of 2021 from San Diego County for second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm. He had been housed at the MCRP since January 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to State prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

