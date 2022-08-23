AG Paxton: Texas Supreme Court Ruling Allows State to Conceal Identity of Execution Drug Supplier
Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded a Texas Supreme Court ruling that maintains the vital ability of the state to protect the identity of its execution drug supplier:
“Today’s court ruling ensures anonymity for suppliers of drugs the State of Texas uses for executions by lethal injection. It is necessary to withhold the identities of these businesses and their employees from public disclosure to ensure their physical safety. The voters of Texas have expressed their judgment that the death penalty is necessary, and this decision preserves Texas’ ability to carry out executions mandated by state law.”